No Objection Certificates Of Nine Private Schools Cancelled In Punjab

No Objection Certificates (NOCs) given to nine private schools were cancelled by the Punjab Education Department for violating government instructions, state Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said on Friday. Mr Singla said he had been personally monitoring complaints against such schools and after reviewing the cases of these nine schools, he decided to cancel their NOCs for defying the government directions.

The Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said most of the complaints were by the employees for not paying them salaries or being paid less by their respective institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic. After receiving the complaints against these schools, the education department served notices upon their management. The department found their replies unsatisfactory and their NOCs were cancelled, Mr Singla said in a statement here.

Mr Singla said the Punjab Government will not allow any school management to exploit employees or flout any other instruction. Among these institutions, two schools are from Amritsar, three from Ludhiana and one each from Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Bathinda and Jalandhar districts, the minister said.