  • Home
  • Education
  • No Objection Certificates Of Nine Private Schools Cancelled In Punjab

No Objection Certificates Of Nine Private Schools Cancelled In Punjab

No Objection Certificates (NOCs) given to nine private schools were cancelled by the Punjab Education Department for violating government instructions, state Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 16, 2020 10:31 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Meghalaya Government Allows Schools To Reopen But Disapproves Of Regular Classes
Delhi Government School Students' Pass Percentage Increase In CBSE Class 12 Results: Manish Sisodia
CBSE Extends Last Date For Paying Exam Fees For 2021 Till October 31
Schools For Classes 10, 12 To Reopen In Uttarakhand From November 1
Cabinet Approves New STARS Project To Strengthen School Education System
Kangra Administration Planning To Test All School Students, Teachers For COVID-19
No Objection Certificates Of Nine Private Schools Cancelled In Punjab
No Objection Certificates Of Nine Private Schools Cancelled In Punjab
Chandigarh:

No Objection Certificates (NOCs) given to nine private schools were cancelled by the Punjab Education Department for violating government instructions, state Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said on Friday. Mr Singla said he had been personally monitoring complaints against such schools and after reviewing the cases of these nine schools, he decided to cancel their NOCs for defying the government directions.

The Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said most of the complaints were by the employees for not paying them salaries or being paid less by their respective institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic. After receiving the complaints against these schools, the education department served notices upon their management. The department found their replies unsatisfactory and their NOCs were cancelled, Mr Singla said in a statement here.

Mr Singla said the Punjab Government will not allow any school management to exploit employees or flout any other instruction. Among these institutions, two schools are from Amritsar, three from Ludhiana and one each from Fatehgarh Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Bathinda and Jalandhar districts, the minister said.

Click here for more Education News
Punjab Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Toppers 2020: Odisha Boy Soyeb Aftab And Akanksha Singh From Delhi Score Full Marks
NEET Toppers 2020: Odisha Boy Soyeb Aftab And Akanksha Singh From Delhi Score Full Marks
NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: NTA Releases Cut-Off Marks, Percentile; Meet Toppers
Live | NEET Result 2020 Live Updates: NTA Releases Cut-Off Marks, Percentile; Meet Toppers
Why Is Soyeb Aftab AIR 1 And Not Akanksha Singh With The Same Score?
Why Is Soyeb Aftab AIR 1 And Not Akanksha Singh With The Same Score?
NEET Results 2020: In A First, Odisha's Soyeb Aftab Scores Full Marks And Bags AIR 1
NEET Results 2020: In A First, Odisha's Soyeb Aftab Scores Full Marks And Bags AIR 1
NEET Result Declared, 56.44 Per Cent Qualify
NEET Result Declared, 56.44 Per Cent Qualify
.......................... Advertisement ..........................