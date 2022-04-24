No Truth In Reports Of Three-Language Formula In Tamil Nadu: School Education Commissioner

  • Home
Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 24, 2022 8:29 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: shutterstock.com
Chennai:

Tamil Nadu will continue to follow only the two-language system, comprising Tamil and English, and there was no move to shift to the three-language formula, the School Education Commissioner said on Sunday. Refuting reports in a section of media that there were "discreet" attempts to opt for the three-language system, an official release said, "Tamil Nadu has made its language policy clear on many occasions."

"Tamil, which is the mother tongue, and the global-link language English have been in vogue (in the State) as per the two-language formula," it said. According to a 2006 Act, learning Tamil is compulsory till Class X while students whose mother tongue was Telugu or Malayalam or Kannada or Urdu can learn their respective language also, it said.

"Therefore, people need not have any apprehension over the language subject policy which has been made amply clear and must not believe in reports that are contrary to facts and misleading," it said.

Both the Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK and its rival AIADMK, who have ruled the State since 1967 at different times, are opposed to the implementation of the three-language formula in the State, saying Tamil and English would suffice and there was no need for a third one - Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tamil Nadu School Education Department Tamil Nadu School

