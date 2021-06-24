SEBA HSLC and AHSEC HS second-year results will be declared by July 31 (representational)

There will be no list of top ten rank holders of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or Class 10 results in Assam this year. Board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 (HS) students have been cancelled and results will be prepared based on recommendations made by two expert committees. The state government on June 19 asked the two committees to submit their reports within a week.

The rank list will not be prepared this year, considering the current circumstances, said Alok Buragohain, chairman of the experts' committee for Class 10 or HSLC results.

The committee will submit its report today, Prof Buragohain added.

“Students’ records of Class 9 and Class 10 exams were collected with the help of district school inspectors. A substantial amount of data was collected and a model has been developed,” Prof Buragohain said in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The other nine-member committee, for Class 12 results, led by Professor Dipak Kumar Sharma, is also expected to submit its report by tomorrow.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on June 18 announced that both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams have been scrapped for this year, after consultation with stakeholders, in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Two experts’ committees will be formed to decide methods to prepare evaluation criteria for the students, based on which the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will prepare results, Mr Pegu had said.

SEBA HSLC and AHSEC HS second-year results will be declared by July 31.