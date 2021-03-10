Image credit: Vellore Institute of Technology No Syllabus Cut For VITEEE 2021, Could Be Held Twice In 2022

There will be no reduction in the syllabus of Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2021, G. Kalaichelvan, Director of UG admissions at VIT Vellore told Careers360.

In a recent interview, Mr Kalaichelvan said portions of Class 12 syllabus which have been removed by different boards are easy to learn and students can attempt those by self-studying.

“If you look at IIT JEE syllabus, it has also not been reduced on any account. The reason is that these portions can be learnt easily,” Mr Kalaichelvan said.

While VIT has no plans to conduct multiple sessions of its entrance exam in 2021, the institute may think about it next year.

“We will have to look at how the situation pans out. If next year we can hold VITEEE in April as we normally do, we can think of another attempt but that is after we check the possibilities and the paper. Right now, that is not on the cards,” he said.

VITEEE 2021 is scheduled for June 18 to 26 , after the CBSE board exams. “The exam is in June and the window is short. So, it’s not possible to allow for more than one attempt this year,” he added.

No weightage to Class 12 marks

The admission director clarified that VIT will not give any weightage to Class 12 marks like last year and the admissions will be based on VITEEE 2021 scores only. Students who clear the entrance exam will be awarded ranks and their admissions will be totally based on the merit list.

Last year, the VITEEE was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and students were admitted to undergraduate programmes based on their Class 12 final exam results.