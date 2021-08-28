Students Won't Be Forced: Delhi Government On Reopening Of Schools

  • Home
No student will be forced to come for offline classes and teaching learning will continue online as well, when schools reopen in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Education | Reported By Sharad Sharma, Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 28, 2021 2:21 pm IST

The Delhi government has decided to reopen educational institutions in a phased manner
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

When schools reopen in Delhi for physical classes, no student will be forced to come, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, adding that students will be allowed to attend online classes if they want to.

The Delhi government has decided to reopen educational institutions in a phased manner, starting on September 1 for Classes 9 to 12 and for college students. Coaching classes have been permitted to start as well.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said if the situation continues to be normal and the third wave of Covid doesn’t come, all schools and colleges will be opened.

"Today, the [Covid] situation in Delhi is under control. At one time parents were also worried but now parents are saying that schools should be opened at the earliest so that students can continue their studies,” Mr Kejriwal said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said in some schools, classrooms are being used for vaccination but there is enough space for reopening schools for Classes 9 to 12.

“Wherever the vaccination is going on in the schools, we have done a complete review of it... we will reduce them but now, we have space as schools are opening for Classes 9 to 12 only,” Mr Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had formed an experts’ committee to make recommendations on how to reopen schools.

The committee had suggested reopening schools in phases, first for higher classes, followed by middle classes, and finally for primary classes.

Education News
