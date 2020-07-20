  • Home
  • Education
  • No Student Will Be Expelled From School For Not Paying Tuition Fee: Punjab High Court

No Student Will Be Expelled From School For Not Paying Tuition Fee: Punjab High Court

The interim relief came during a hearing by the division bench of the high court on Monday, following an appeal filed by the state government.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 20, 2020 7:16 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

KVS Admission 2020: Registration For Class 1 Begins, Details Here
Centre’s JEE Main, NEET Test App Downloaded Over 13 Lakh Times In 2 Months
August Or September Or...?: Centre Seeks Feedback On School Reopening
Meghalaya Class 10th Exam Result: Know How To Check
Online Spoken Sanskrit Classes At IIT Roorkee Conclude
No Plans To Change JEE Advanced Syllabus: IIT Delhi
No Student Will Be Expelled From School For Not Paying Tuition Fee: Punjab High Court
No Student Will Be Expelled From School For Not Paying Tuition Fee: Punjab High Court
Image credit: Shutterstock
Chandigarh:

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday said the names of students will not be struck off the rolls of private schools in Punjab on account of non-payment of fee. The interim relief came during a hearing by the division bench of the high court on Monday, following an appeal filed by the state government.

The move comes as a major relief for parents of students of private unaided schools who had expressed financial difficulty in paying fee for the lockdown period, and whose wards were consequently facing threats of being removed from schools, as per the state government's statement.

The Punjab government had filed a plea in the division bench of the high court against the order of a single judge allowing private schools to collect fee irrespective of whether they were offering online education or not, and to charge actual expenses incurred, for the lockdown period.

This relief will be applicable to all those students or parents who are unable to pay school fees and who had filed an application before the school and the state regulator under the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions. Act, 2016, showing financial difficulty, the statement said. The high court asked school authorities to decide on applications of such parents expeditiously.

After hearing parties for more than two hours on the question of interim relief, the division bench of the high court, comprising Chief Justice Ravi Shankar Jha and Justice Arun Palli, orally noted that ordinarily the court would have only issued notice on the appeals, but the interim order was currently being passed given the apprehension and anxiety expressed by the Advocate General Punjab on the effect of the judgment passed by the single judge, it stated.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Private School fee COVID-19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Punjab Board Class 12th Result Soon; Live Updates
Live | Punjab Board Class 12th Result Soon; Live Updates
RBSE 12th Arts Results Likely Tomorrow
RBSE 12th Arts Results Likely Tomorrow
Punjab Board Class 12th Results Soon At Pseb.ac.in; Know How To Check
Punjab Board Class 12th Results Soon At Pseb.ac.in; Know How To Check
PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab Board Likely To Declare Class 12 Result Today
PSEB 12th Result 2020: Punjab Board Likely To Declare Class 12 Result Today
Haryana Class 12 Board Exam Result Tomorrow
Haryana Class 12 Board Exam Result Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................