  • Home
  • Education
  • No Separate JIPMER BSc Entrance Tests; Admission To Be Based On NEET UG Score

No Separate JIPMER BSc Entrance Tests; Admission To Be Based On NEET UG Score

The students will be shortlisted on the basis of NEET UG scores. However, the institute in a statement said, the counselling and admission processes for BSc Nursing and allied Health Science courses will be conducted by JIPMER.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 1, 2021 7:42 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET UG: List Of Colleges Where The Top 200 Students Went To Study Last Year
NEET Previous Years' Category-Wise Cut-Off Scores
NEET UG 2021 In August; Check Eligibility, Statistics From Last Year
NEET PG 2021: Over 1.7 Lakh Applications Received, Fee Payment Window Reopens
GetCETgo: Students Can Avail Karnataka's NEET, JEE Crash Course At Less Than Rs 40
Government Warns About Fake NEET 2021 Exam Pattern Document
No Separate JIPMER BSc Entrance Tests; Admission To Be Based On NEET UG Score
JIPMER will not conduct a separate entrance test for admission to undergraduate Nursing and allied Health Science courses
New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will not conduct a separate entrance test for admission to undergraduate Nursing and allied Health Science courses this year. The students will be shortlisted on the basis of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) scores. However, the institute in a statement said, the counselling and admission processes for BSc Nursing and allied Health Science courses will be conducted by JIPMER.

Recommended: Crack NEET with AI Based NEET Online Coaching. Know More

“..the admission to BSc Nursing and Allied Health Science Courses at JIPMER for the Academic year 2021-22 will be based on the merit score of NEET(UG) 2021 conducted by NTA,” the statement said.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

It further added: “JIPMER will not conduct any separate Entrance examination for the admission to BSc courses in JIPMER for the Academic year 2021-22. The counselling and admission process for the aforementioned courses will be done by JIPMER.”

To participate in the admission process of the institute, candidates have to register separately on the JIPMER web portal -- jipmer.edu.in.

NEET results for the academic session 2021-22 will be used for admission to undergraduate medical programmes at participating medical colleges, including at AIIMS and JIPMER institutes. The NEET UG administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the medical entrance test on August 1.

Read More || NEET UG 2021 In August; Check Eligibility, Statistics From Last Year

“The Information Bulletin containing detailed information regarding the Test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, etc. will be available shortly on the website https://ntaneet.nic.in, when the submission of the Application Form for NEET (UG) 2021 starts,” NTA said in its notification issued on March 12.

Click here for more Education News
jipmer.edu.in National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Education Minister Discusses ‘Model Virtual School’
Delhi Education Minister Discusses ‘Model Virtual School’
CHSE Odisha Class 12: Apply For Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Of Cash In Lieu Of Laptop By April 30
CHSE Odisha Class 12: Apply For Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Of Cash In Lieu Of Laptop By April 30
Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) To Be Held On June 15, 16
Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) To Be Held On June 15, 16
Telangana Board Releases Intermediate (Class 12) Practical Exam Admit Cards
Telangana Board Releases Intermediate (Class 12) Practical Exam Admit Cards
No Reduction In CBSE Classes 9-12 Syllabus For 2021-22 Academic Year
No Reduction In CBSE Classes 9-12 Syllabus For 2021-22 Academic Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................