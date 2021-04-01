No Separate JIPMER BSc Entrance Tests; Admission To Be Based On NEET UG Score

JIPMER will not conduct a separate entrance test for admission to undergraduate Nursing and allied Health Science courses

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) will not conduct a separate entrance test for admission to undergraduate Nursing and allied Health Science courses this year. The students will be shortlisted on the basis of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) scores. However, the institute in a statement said, the counselling and admission processes for BSc Nursing and allied Health Science courses will be conducted by JIPMER.

“..the admission to BSc Nursing and Allied Health Science Courses at JIPMER for the Academic year 2021-22 will be based on the merit score of NEET(UG) 2021 conducted by NTA,” the statement said.

It further added: “JIPMER will not conduct any separate Entrance examination for the admission to BSc courses in JIPMER for the Academic year 2021-22. The counselling and admission process for the aforementioned courses will be done by JIPMER.”

To participate in the admission process of the institute, candidates have to register separately on the JIPMER web portal -- jipmer.edu.in.

NEET results for the academic session 2021-22 will be used for admission to undergraduate medical programmes at participating medical colleges, including at AIIMS and JIPMER institutes. The NEET UG administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the medical entrance test on August 1.

“The Information Bulletin containing detailed information regarding the Test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, etc. will be available shortly on the website https://ntaneet.nic.in, when the submission of the Application Form for NEET (UG) 2021 starts,” NTA said in its notification issued on March 12.