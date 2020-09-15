  • Home
No Separate COVID-19 Degree Certificates, Says Maharashtra Minister

There will be no difference between degrees that will be granted to students during the COVID-19 period and the similar certificates obtained earlier, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said here on Monday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 15, 2020 8:17 am IST | Source: PTI

There will be no difference between degrees that will be granted to students during the COVID-19 period and the similar certificates obtained earlier, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said here on Monday. He told reporters the government will take action against private companies or industries if they look down upon degrees acquired during the pandemic period. Mr Samant is on a two-day tour of Vidarbha to visit universities.

"University degree certificates will be the same as they used to be and no separate certificates will be given to students," the minister clarified. Responding to a query, Mr Samant said the government will take action against recruiters if they discriminate against such degree-holders.

He said recruitment of teachers in universities will resume once the situation becomes normal again.

"The government has not stopped the recruitment. The GR (Government Resolution) dated April 4, 2020 to stop recruitment due to COVID-19 pandemic is not a permanent GR. It will be withdrawn after the pandemic period gets over, and recruitment (of teachers) will start again once the situation becomes normal," he said.

The minister said vacating the Supreme Court's interim stay on the implementation of reservation for Marathas in education and jobs is the priority of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. He was responding to a query on the impact of the top court's order on admissions to various courses.

Maharashtra Government Covid 19 coronavirus pandemic
