No Schools To Increase Fees By More Than 5 Per Cent, Change Uniform Before 5 Years: Haryana Education Minister

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Sunday said that no schools will increase their fees by more than five per cent or change their uniform before five years.

Education | Edited by Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Dec 12, 2021 4:43 pm IST

Haryana Education Minister
Image credit: twitter.com/ani
New Delhi:

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Sunday said that no schools will increase their fees by more than five per cent or change their uniform before five years. The decision is in response to complaints against some private schools.

News agency ANI on Twitter wrote, "Following complaints against some private schools, we have made a rule that no school will increase its fees by more than 5% or change its uniform before 5 years: Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal."

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said to give free tablets to the students of Classes 11 and 12 across the state. To execute this scheme soon, Haryana government has decided to purchase five lakh tablets, which will be given to the students studying in Class 11 and 12 in the upcoming academic session.

Mr Khattar said in his statement, "A total of Rs 560 crore will be spent to buy these tablets, he said. In future, the government would plan to give tablets to the students of other classes as well."

Prior to this, Haryana Chief Minister also announced free education for the students whose family income is less than Rs. 1.80 lakh per annum. He announced this while interacting with students who have cracked the civil services exam-2020 and JEE advance exam-2021 under Haryana's ‘Super 100 Programme’ during a state-level felicitation programme held at Panchkula.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya praised the state's education and called it a "hub of quality education." Governor also said, "Haryana is the first state in the country in which it has been decided to fully implement the National Education Policy by 2025."

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Haryana Schools
