No School, College Closure Amid Covid; PIB Refutes Claims Of Lockdown In Country

PIB fact-check debunks claims on school, college closure in view of Covid

The government fact-check, Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checker, today has refuted a claim, on January 4, regarding the government announcing lockdown in the country in view of increasing cases of Covid-19 cases. As per the claim, the government has announced the closure of schools and colleges for the next 15 days. The PIB fact-checker has debunked this claim and clarified that the announcement as bogus.

PIB took to Twitter and said: “Many news are being shared on social media claiming that due to #Covid19 there will be a lockdown in the country and schools/colleges will remain closed.”

“All these claims are bogus,” it added.

India on Wednesday, January 4, logged 175 new Covid cases as the active caseload declined to 2,570, according to the Union Health Ministry. The active caseload declined by 12 in a day and now comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

However, schools in Lucknow have been ordered shut in view of the cold wave and in states including Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi, schools are closed for winter vacation.