No Retest For CUET UG 2022 Aspirants Who Missed Exams, Says UGC Chairman

UGC Chairman Refuted Retest For CUET UG 2022 Aspirants Who Missed Exams

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) - 2022 phase 1 day 1 successfully concluded today, July 15. However, on day 1, some students reported being late at their examination centre while some candidates missed their exam due to the relocation of the examination centre. UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar refuted the statements of some news agencies reporting for the retest of such students. He has also uploaded a video regarding the issue.

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar has also quoted that some students reported examination centres beyond grace time for which he urged candidates to report examination centers before the reporting time regardless of ‘grace time’ allotted to them. If any candidate reaches within grace time then also he is allowed to contest the exam but not after the grace time as per the examination policies issued before.

He also stated that some students reported the wrong examination centre still they were allowed to write the examination with the same condition that they reported CUET test centre within grace time. He added that the candidates who missed their exam can continue to take other entrance exams.

“However, those candidates whose test was cancelled due to technical issues are likely to get another chance,” UGC Chairman added to his statement.

As per the UGC Chairman's statement, the CUET 2022 was conducted at 245 test centres with 85 per cent attendance of students. “5,000 surveillance, 1,500 jammers were installed to avoid any malpractice using mobile networks,” he added.