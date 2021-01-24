No Relaxation In NEET UG, JEE Main Syllabus Worry Board Exams Students

The Union Education Ministry had clarified that there will be no relaxation in the syllabus of national-level entrance examination Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) for BTech, BArch and BPlanning students and National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET 2021) for the medical students. Following the announcement, the Class 12 students have been saying that there is no point of reducing the Board exams syllabus either as they will have to study everything for the entrance exams.

The CBSE had already reduced the board exams syllabus by 30 percent for Classes 10 and 12 as announced by the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’ Nishank’. The CBSE Board exams will begin on May 4 in offline mode. The final CBSE datesheet and admit cards are expected to be released soon.

A Class 12 student named Nisha said, “There is no point in reducing the board syllabus, if you are not reducing JEE syllabus. I will have to study everything for the entrance”.

A student named Aniket who is a NEET aspirant said, “Your all education ministers are playing with the life and career of each and every student. Your decision is not fixed at all. If you are reducing the syllabus from CBSE and SSC then no classes and no colleges are going to teach that reduced syllabus. So how can we face NEET”

Another student shared a meme while requesting the government to reduce the JEE Main syllabus.

One of the students requested to increase the time given for entrance exams, “Syllabus remains same ok no problem, Some questions will added as optional ok no problem, But the time for Paper solving remains same that's a Problem, in the Same time reading extra questions and also have to choose for done is Injustice with Students”.

In response to the extra options for NEET 2021 candidates, one of the students said, “Respected sir, please provide 30 minutes extra in NEET 2021 so that we can attempt the extra questions you will give us as options. Instead of increasing the number of attempts. It will only increase the cut off. And providing options with the same time limit is meaningless.