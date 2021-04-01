  • Home
  • Education
  • No Reduction In CBSE Classes 9-12 Syllabus For 2021-22 Academic Year

No Reduction In CBSE Classes 9-12 Syllabus For 2021-22 Academic Year

In 2020, CBSE had slashed syllabus of higher classes by 30 per cent, in an attempt to make up for academic loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Board exams, scheduled for May-June, 2021, will be based on this reduced syllabus.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 1, 2021 5:06 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

No Announcement On Postponing CBSE Practical Exams For COVID-Positive Students: Official
High Court Dismisses PIL Against Enhanced Exam Fees Charged By CBSE
CBSE Board Exams: Classes 10, 12 Students Can Apply For Improvement In One Subject
CBSE Reduces Period To Apply For Additional Subjects
CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper On June 3; Here’s List Of Deleted Topics
CBSE Class 12 Physics Paper Rescheduled; List Of Deleted Topics
No Reduction In CBSE Classes 9-12 Syllabus For 2021-22 Academic Year
CBSE syllabus for 2021-22 is available at cbseacademic.nic.in (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabi for senior and senior secondary students (Classes 9 to 12) have been released for the 2021-22 academic year. The chapters, which were deleted last year have been restored, implying that the board exams next year will be conducted based on the complete syllabus. The CBSE syllabus for the 2021 exams had been docked by 30 per cent because of the COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE has released the secondary and senior secondary school curriculum on its official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

Recommended: Are you prepared for JEE 2021? Take Aakash Digital FREE Online JEE Main Mock Test. Start Test.

Read || CBSE Board Exam 2021: Check Previous Years’ Question Papers

In 2020, CBSE had slashed syllabus of higher classes by 30 per cent, in an attempt to make up for academic loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Board exams, scheduled for May-June, 2021, will be based on this reduced syllabus.

For Class 11 Political Science, CBSE “completely deleted” chapters on Federalism, Citizenship, Nationalism, and Secularism. Deleted chapters of Class 12 Political Science included Security in the Contemporary World, Environment and Natural Resources, Social and New Social Movements in India, and Regional Aspirations.

These chapters have been restored in the curriculum for 2021-22. Deleted syllabus portions of other subjects have also been restored.

CBSE’s bid to remove these key chapters were not well received and the board had to release a statement saying its move has been "interpreted differently".

"The schools have also been directed to follow the Alternative Academic Calendar prepared by NCERT for transacting the curriculum. Therefore, each of the topics that have been wrongly mentioned in the media as deleted have been covered under Alternative Academic Calendar of NCERT which is already in force for all the affiliated schools of the Board,” CBSE said in July last year.

CBSE curriculum for 2021-22

Click here for more Education News
Education News CBSE syllabus CBSE Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICAI Begins Registration For CA May Exams
ICAI Begins Registration For CA May Exams
University Of Allahabad Online Exams From April 3; Details On Admit Card, Mock Test
University Of Allahabad Online Exams From April 3; Details On Admit Card, Mock Test
Delhi Technological University Vice-Chancellor Reappointed For Second Term
Delhi Technological University Vice-Chancellor Reappointed For Second Term
Co Founder Of CUREFIT, Virginia Tech Professor Among IIT Guwahati Alumni Awards Winners
Co Founder Of CUREFIT, Virginia Tech Professor Among IIT Guwahati Alumni Awards Winners
NEET UG: List Of Colleges Where The Top 200 Students Went To Study Last Year
NEET UG: List Of Colleges Where The Top 200 Students Went To Study Last Year
.......................... Advertisement ..........................