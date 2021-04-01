No Reduction In CBSE Classes 9-12 Syllabus For 2021-22 Academic Year

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE syllabus for 2021-22 is available at cbseacademic.nic.in (representational photo)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabi for senior and senior secondary students (Classes 9 to 12) have been released for the 2021-22 academic year. The chapters, which were deleted last year have been restored, implying that the board exams next year will be conducted based on the complete syllabus. The CBSE syllabus for the 2021 exams had been docked by 30 per cent because of the COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE has released the secondary and senior secondary school curriculum on its official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

In 2020, CBSE had slashed syllabus of higher classes by 30 per cent, in an attempt to make up for academic loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Board exams, scheduled for May-June, 2021, will be based on this reduced syllabus.

For Class 11 Political Science, CBSE “completely deleted” chapters on Federalism, Citizenship, Nationalism, and Secularism. Deleted chapters of Class 12 Political Science included Security in the Contemporary World, Environment and Natural Resources, Social and New Social Movements in India, and Regional Aspirations.

These chapters have been restored in the curriculum for 2021-22. Deleted syllabus portions of other subjects have also been restored.

CBSE’s bid to remove these key chapters were not well received and the board had to release a statement saying its move has been "interpreted differently".

"The schools have also been directed to follow the Alternative Academic Calendar prepared by NCERT for transacting the curriculum. Therefore, each of the topics that have been wrongly mentioned in the media as deleted have been covered under Alternative Academic Calendar of NCERT which is already in force for all the affiliated schools of the Board,” CBSE said in July last year.

