  • Home
  • Education
  • "No Proposal To Merge NEET, JEE And CUET," Says Dharmendra Pradhan

"No Proposal To Merge NEET, JEE And CUET," Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that there is no proposal to merge NEET, JEE and CUET.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 7, 2022 11:58 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
NEET Result 2022 Live: NTA NEET UG Scorecard Today Evening At Neet.nta.nic.in; Cut-Off, Merit List
NEET UG 2022 Result To Be Announced Today
NTA To Announce NEET UG 2022 Result Tomorrow
How Was NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam? Check Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
NEET UG 2022 Result: Last Five Years' Release Date And Time
NEET UG 2022 Re-Exam Today; Dress Code, Important Instructions For Candidates
Twitter @airnewsalerts

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that there is no proposal to merge NEET, JEE and CUET. While interacting with students from a coaching centre in Kota, Rajasthan, the education minister said that there is no such proposal under consideration and students can prepare for entrance exams without any stress. "Rajasthan: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says that there is no proposal to merge NEET, JEE and CUET. Union Education Minister interacts with coaching students in Kota. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also present on the occasion,"a tweet from All India Radio News reads.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

Last month the UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced that a merger of the NEET, JEE and CUET was being considered, causing a setback to the students and teacher community. The UGC Chairman said that a single entrance exam will prevent the students from preparing and writing multiple entrance exams.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is currently authorised to conduct all the three examination National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET). This year the University Grants Commission (UGC) has made the CUET entrance exam mandatory for admission into undergraduate courses in central universities.

Click here for more Education News
Common University Entrance Test Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Result 2022 Live: NTA NEET UG Scorecard Today Evening At Neet.nta.nic.in; Cut-Off, Merit List
Live | NEET Result 2022 Live: NTA NEET UG Scorecard Today Evening At Neet.nta.nic.in; Cut-Off, Merit List
MAH BHMCT CET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download Score Card
MAH BHMCT CET 2022 Result Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download Score Card
WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Direct Link Here
WBJEE 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Direct Link Here
Ministry Of Education Inaugurates Shikshak Parv To Take NEP Forward, Award Teachers
Ministry Of Education Inaugurates Shikshak Parv To Take NEP Forward, Award Teachers
JKBOSE Announces Class 12 Result 2022 For Kargil Division, How To Check
JKBOSE Announces Class 12 Result 2022 For Kargil Division, How To Check
.......................... Advertisement ..........................