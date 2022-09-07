"No Proposal To Merge NEET, JEE And CUET," Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Twitter @airnewsalerts

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that there is no proposal to merge NEET, JEE and CUET. While interacting with students from a coaching centre in Kota, Rajasthan, the education minister said that there is no such proposal under consideration and students can prepare for entrance exams without any stress. "Rajasthan: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says that there is no proposal to merge NEET, JEE and CUET. Union Education Minister interacts with coaching students in Kota. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also present on the occasion,"a tweet from All India Radio News reads.

Last month the UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announced that a merger of the NEET, JEE and CUET was being considered, causing a setback to the students and teacher community. The UGC Chairman said that a single entrance exam will prevent the students from preparing and writing multiple entrance exams.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is currently authorised to conduct all the three examination National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET). This year the University Grants Commission (UGC) has made the CUET entrance exam mandatory for admission into undergraduate courses in central universities.