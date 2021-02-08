  • Home
No Proposal For JNU Name Change: Education Minister Pokhriyal

There is no proposal for changing the name of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday in response to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 8, 2021 8:11 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

There is no proposal for changing the name of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Monday. BJP General Secretary C T Ravi had proposed last year a name change of the JNU after Swami Vivekananda.

"No sir," Mr Nishank said in response to a question in the Lok Sabha whether the Government had any proposal for changing the name of the university in Delhi.

In November, Mr Ravi had tweeted: "It is Swami Vivekananda who stood for the "Idea of Bharat". His philosophy and values signify the "Strength of Bharat". It is only right that Jawaharlal Nehru University be renamed as Swami Vivekananda University. Life of Bharat's patriotic Saint will inspire generations to come."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

