  • Home
  • Education
  • No Promotion For MBBS Students Without Exams: MCI

No Promotion For MBBS Students Without Exams: MCI

The Board of Governors of the Medical Council of India (MCI), medical education regulator, said in an advisory that no batch should be permitted to move to the next level of the MBBS course without an examination.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Aug 4, 2020 9:26 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DU Online Exam Hearing: High Court Irked By “Inappropriately Dressed Students”, Messages
Tele-Education Initiative For High School Students In Bengal
Jammu And Kashmir Reserves 4% Seats In Engineering, Medical Colleges For Students From Ladakh
Plea For Taking Law Test From Home; High Court Seeks Centre, NLU Consortium Stand
IIT Kanpur, Defence Ministry Join Hands For ‘Predictive Analysis Of Public Grievances’
Universities To Address Student Issues On Final-Year Exams: Karnataka Education Minister
No Promotion For MBBS Students Without Exams: MCI
The Board of Governors of the MCI said in an advisory that no batch should be permitted to move to the next level of the MBBS course without an exam.
New Delhi:

The Board of Governors of the Medical Council of India (MCI), medical education regulator, said in an advisory that no batch should be permitted to move to the next level of the MBBS course without an examination. The Board in supersession of MCI, after considering various representations received from students, colleges and universities raising various queries about reopening of medical colleges and conduct of university examination, has released an advisory today after a meeting through video conference held last month.

The advisory also said the colleges should aim to complete the first MBBS course (including practicals, lab, demonstrations etc.) within two months of reopening of the colleges as and when permitted by the government, and, thereafter, the first MBBS university exams should be completed as soon as possible, preferably within a month.

The pending supplementary examinations for final year MBBS students which were scheduled during the first half of 2020 should be conducted as soon as possible, as the students are waiting to appear for the examinations having completed the course once already and need not have to wait for the formal reopening of the colleges, the advisory said.

Such students will be joining the medical colleges or hospitals for doing internship just after passing final exams, it added.

“Regarding the conduct of 2nd/3rd (Part I) and Final year MBBS examination for 2020, the time required for completion of the course would depend on the timing of the re-opening of the medical colleges,” it said.

The Board of Governors anticipated that as for the first year MBBS students, these students would also need about two months to complete the remaining course curriculum and training.

“Consequently, the University exams for 2nd and 3rd Part 1) MBBS students may have to be delayed by two to three months beyond their scheduled dates,” it said.

Click here for more Education News
Medical Council of India (MCI) MBBS exit exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2020: Application For Improvement Test Starts Tomorrow
Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2020: Application For Improvement Test Starts Tomorrow
DU Online Exam Hearing: High Court Irked By “Inappropriately Dressed Students”, Messages
DU Online Exam Hearing: High Court Irked By “Inappropriately Dressed Students”, Messages
Karnataka Examinations Authority Releases KCET 2020 Answer Key
Karnataka Examinations Authority Releases KCET 2020 Answer Key
Education Minister Lays Foundation Stone For IIM Sirmaur Online
Education Minister Lays Foundation Stone For IIM Sirmaur Online
IIT JAM 2020: Third And Final Round Admission List Released
IIT JAM 2020: Third And Final Round Admission List Released
.......................... Advertisement ..........................