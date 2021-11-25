  • Home
  • Education
  • No Prior Approval Required From Board For Admission To CBSE Schools

No Prior Approval Required From Board For Admission To CBSE Schools

A list of equivalency of Classes 10 and 12 of foreign Boards with similar classes of CBSE has also been released on the board’s website.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 25, 2021 4:37 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Assam Cabinet Decides To Restructure School Education Policy In Line With NEP
Air pollution: Schools, Colleges, Government Offices In Delhi To Reopen From November 29
Delhi Schools, Colleges To Reopen On November 29 As Air Quality Improves: 10 Points
Group Of Parents Write To Delhi LG Seeking Reopening Of Schools Closed Due To Pollution
Madhya Pradesh Schools To Open With Full Capacity; Government Issues Guidelines
Delhi Govt To Decide On Schools, Colleges Reopening On November 24
No Prior Approval Required From Board For Admission To CBSE Schools
No prior approval is required for admission to CBSE schools
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will now admit students from foreign boards without any prior approval in the schools affiliated to the board. A list of equivalency of Classes 10 and 12 of foreign Boards with similar classes of CBSE has also been released on the board’s website. However, for names of the board not available in the list, schools can provisionally provide admission to the student and for confirmation, requests have to be sent to CBSE.

“As admissions are given to the students of other Boards based on the equivalency of classes of two different Boards, hence every time when students are shifting from foreign Boards to the CBSE, they are applying through school to the CBSE to accord them approval to seek the admission in Classes IX to XII based on the equivalency, a CBSE statement said.

It further added: “Keeping the current circumstances and problems faced by these students and their families, CBSE has decided that now onward, no such prior approval is required by the students from the Board to seek admission in the schools affiliated to the CBSE.”

Schools have to send the request to Joint Secretary (Coordination) CBSE, 2, Community Centre, Preet Vihar, Delhi — 110092.

“If the name of the Board from where a student is coming to India (CBSE) is available.. the school can provide admission to the student, if otherwise eligible. No approval (prior / later) from the Board is now required for granting admission to the student of foreign Board,” CBSE added.

Click here for more Education News
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MAH LLb CET Counselling Begins; Application Steps Here
MAH LLb CET Counselling Begins; Application Steps Here
NEET-PG Counselling 2021 Put On Hold, Centre Decides To Review Rs 8 Lakh Criteria For EWS
NEET-PG Counselling 2021 Put On Hold, Centre Decides To Review Rs 8 Lakh Criteria For EWS
IIT Varanasi Researchers Develop India's First Device For On-Site Production Of Ultra-Pure Hydrogen
IIT Varanasi Researchers Develop India's First Device For On-Site Production Of Ultra-Pure Hydrogen
Constitution Day 2021: Kiren Rijiju To Launch Online Course On Indian Constitution Today
Constitution Day 2021: Kiren Rijiju To Launch Online Course On Indian Constitution Today
NEET 2022: Previous Year’s Question Papers
NEET 2022: Previous Year’s Question Papers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................