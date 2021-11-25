No Prior Approval Required From Board For Admission To CBSE Schools

No prior approval is required for admission to CBSE schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will now admit students from foreign boards without any prior approval in the schools affiliated to the board. A list of equivalency of Classes 10 and 12 of foreign Boards with similar classes of CBSE has also been released on the board’s website. However, for names of the board not available in the list, schools can provisionally provide admission to the student and for confirmation, requests have to be sent to CBSE.

“As admissions are given to the students of other Boards based on the equivalency of classes of two different Boards, hence every time when students are shifting from foreign Boards to the CBSE, they are applying through school to the CBSE to accord them approval to seek the admission in Classes IX to XII based on the equivalency, a CBSE statement said.

It further added: “Keeping the current circumstances and problems faced by these students and their families, CBSE has decided that now onward, no such prior approval is required by the students from the Board to seek admission in the schools affiliated to the CBSE.”

Schools have to send the request to Joint Secretary (Coordination) CBSE, 2, Community Centre, Preet Vihar, Delhi — 110092.

“If the name of the Board from where a student is coming to India (CBSE) is available.. the school can provide admission to the student, if otherwise eligible. No approval (prior / later) from the Board is now required for granting admission to the student of foreign Board,” CBSE added.