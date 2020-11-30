  • Home
No Plans To Begin Classes In Bengal Colleges, Varsities Immediately: Education Minister

After a virtual meeting with Vice-Chancellors of state universities, the minister said, at present campuses cannot be opened for students due to the pandemic.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 30, 2020 10:06 am IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Kolkata:

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday said there was no plan to start classes in colleges and universities across the state immediately.

After a virtual meeting with Vice-Chancellors of state universities, the minister said, at present campuses cannot be opened for students due to the pandemic.

"Classes will continue to be held online. The higher education department is of the view, after elicting the opinion of VCs, that classes cannot take place on the campuses in the present situation as the pandemic is still continuing," Mr Chatterjee said.

Higher educational institutions can also extend the admission process by another 15 days at both Undergraduate and Postgraduate levels, the minister said.

The UG and PG curriculum will be curtailed in consultation with the respective university authorities, Mr Partha Chatterjee said.

To a question, Mr Chatterjee said, the first semester may also be conducted online if the situation warrants.

The government had earlier said in October that it was mulling to start on campus activities in various state-run higher educational institutions from December 1 depending on the pandemic situation.

