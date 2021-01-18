“No Plan To Reopen Schools In Delhi For Other Classes”: Manish Sisodia

The Delhi Government has no plans to reopen schools for other classes until a maximum number of people are vaccinated for COVID-19, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today, after visiting schools that have reopened today for Classes 10 and 12 after ten months.

“We are not thinking about reopening the schools until a sufficient number of people are vaccinated,” Mr Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio, said.

Delhi has decided to reopen schools to prepare students for the upcoming CBSE board exams, following strict health and safety rules.

Mr Sisodia said that since the dates for Board practical exams have been declared, the students can't be expected to suddenly appear for the exams without any preparation.

Students visiting schools, however, will be subject to written consent from parents. Attendance will not be mandatory.

The minister further informed that the government has no plans to cancel nursery admissions this year. "Though admissions for Nursery classes have been delayed, we are not canceling the admission process," he said.

“Concerned About Class 11 Students”

Ms Deeksha, Principal of Delhi Public School, Mathura Road told NDTV, "We are concerned about Class 11 students. They are soon going to appear for the practical exams. But first Classes 10, 12 students must settle down with the reopening of schools, then we can expect the classes to resume for the rest of the students from April onward."

"We had sent a consent form to 300 students out of which only 40 have agreed for offline classes. In total only 20 students are expected to attend the school".