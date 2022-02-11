  • Home
AICTE Not To Provide Partial Approval Of Technical Courses

AICTE though its circular informed universities to either take full approval of all technical courses or they can continue without approval of AICTE

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 11, 2022 12:14 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Universities should take full approval of all technical courses, says AICTE
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) will not provide partial approval of technical courses to universities in order to avoid confusion among stakeholders. AICTE though its circular informed universities to either take full approval of all technical courses or they can continue without approval of AICTE. "It has been observed that some central/ state/ private universities are taking partial approval of AICTE for some selected technical courses/ programmes which is creating confusion among the stakeholders," AICTE circular mentioned.

AICTE may inspect the universities for the purpose of ensuring coordinated and integrated development of technical education. "Universities have obligation or duty to confirm to the standards and norms laid down by the AICTE," the circular read. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court in a judgement mentioned that university do not require AICTE's approval to commence a new department of course and programmes in technical education.

AICTE recently launched two programmes for the benefits of students and teachers- Students Learning Assessment (Parakh), Higher Modules for National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training(NITTT). The teachers training programme was launched with an aim to create a large pool of trained technical teachers.

AICTE's Students Learning Assessment (PARAKH) programme will conduct assessments of students and faculty members of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and schools. The learning assessment portal- aslap.aicte-india.org was launched on the basis of joint recommendations by National Project Implementation Unit (NPIU) and STANFORD University’s study.

The courses details are available at the official website- aicte-india.org.

