  • Home
  • Education
  • No Partial Approval Be Given To Universities For Running Certain Technical Courses: AICTE

No Partial Approval Be Given To Universities For Running Certain Technical Courses: AICTE

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has decided that that no partial approval of technical courses will be given to universities in order to avoid confusion among stakeholders, according to officials.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 17, 2022 4:42 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IFSCA, IIM Ahmedabad Sign MoU For Policy Research In Financial Areas
Delhi University Set To Reopen From Thursday; Students Exalted, Some Worried
Delhi University Colleges Reopen, Students Back On Campus After Two Years
Delhi University To Reopen Today For Physical Classes
IIT Madras Starts ‘Venkataraman And Sita Srinivasan Chair' On Innovation
IIT Roorkee To Begin 2nd Batch Of Supply Chain Management Course For Professionals From Apr 23
No Partial Approval Be Given To Universities For Running Certain Technical Courses: AICTE
AICTE will not provide partial approval of technical courses to universities
New Delhi:

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has decided that that no partial approval of technical courses will be given to universities in order to avoid confusion among stakeholders, according to officials. "All affiliated institutions running technical education programmes require prior approval of AICTE. However, it has been observed that some of the central, state and private universities are taking partial approval of AICTE for some selected courses and programmes and is creating confusion among the stakeholders," said AICTE Member Secretary Rajive Kumar.

"Therefore, AICTE has decided that no partial approval technical courses will be given to universities in order to avoid confusion among stakeholders. Accordingly, all universities have been informed that either they take full approval of all technical courses or they can continue without approval of AICTE," he added.

Mr Kumar explained that the Supreme Court has held that universities do not require prior approval to commence new department or course and programmes in technical education.

"However, universities have obligation or duty to confirm to the standards and norms laid down by AICTE. For the purpose of ensuring coordinated and integrated development of technical education and maintenance of standards, AICTE may cause an inspection of the university, which has to be as per the provisions under relevant rules and regulations of the AICTE.

"Further, all affiliated institutions running technical education programmes requires prior approval of AICTE," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GPAT 2022 Application Starts; Direct Link Here
GPAT 2022 Application Starts; Direct Link Here
CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Soon; Know Alternative Ways To Check Results
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Soon; Know Alternative Ways To Check Results
IFSCA, IIM Ahmedabad Sign MoU For Policy Research In Financial Areas
IFSCA, IIM Ahmedabad Sign MoU For Policy Research In Financial Areas
ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 When? Direct Link, Websites To Download Scorecard
ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 When? Direct Link, Websites To Download Scorecard
CMAT 2022 Registration Begins; Direct Link, Application Steps
CMAT 2022 Registration Begins; Direct Link, Application Steps
.......................... Advertisement ..........................