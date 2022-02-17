No Partial Approval Be Given To Universities For Running Certain Technical Courses: AICTE

AICTE will not provide partial approval of technical courses to universities

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has decided that that no partial approval of technical courses will be given to universities in order to avoid confusion among stakeholders, according to officials. "All affiliated institutions running technical education programmes require prior approval of AICTE. However, it has been observed that some of the central, state and private universities are taking partial approval of AICTE for some selected courses and programmes and is creating confusion among the stakeholders," said AICTE Member Secretary Rajive Kumar.

"Therefore, AICTE has decided that no partial approval technical courses will be given to universities in order to avoid confusion among stakeholders. Accordingly, all universities have been informed that either they take full approval of all technical courses or they can continue without approval of AICTE," he added.

Mr Kumar explained that the Supreme Court has held that universities do not require prior approval to commence new department or course and programmes in technical education.

"However, universities have obligation or duty to confirm to the standards and norms laid down by AICTE. For the purpose of ensuring coordinated and integrated development of technical education and maintenance of standards, AICTE may cause an inspection of the university, which has to be as per the provisions under relevant rules and regulations of the AICTE.

"Further, all affiliated institutions running technical education programmes requires prior approval of AICTE," he said.

