No Offline Exam In May, Online Exam After Accessing Local Conditions: UGC To Universities

UGC directs universities to not hold offline exams in May

The University Grants Commission has asked universities not to conduct offline exams in May and decide on conducting online exams after assessing local conditions. The commission stressed in its letter to all universities and colleges that during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, health and safety of everyone is most important.

Online exams are allowed provided universities ensure they are prepared in all respects and adhere to the directions and guidelines issued by the Central Government, state governments, the Education Ministry, and the UGC.

“Keeping in view the current scenario of COVID-19, it is requested that Higher Education Institutions may keep the offline examinations in abeyance during May to avoid physical gathering at the campuses and also provide much-needed relief to students, faculty, and staff….” the UGC said.

“However, for conduct of online examinations, HEIs may decide suitably after accessing local conditions….” it added.

Earlier, the Education Ministry had directed all centrally-funded institutions (IITs, NITs, IIITs, Central Universities, etc) not to conduct offline exams in May. The decision on examinations will be reviewed again in the first week of June, 2021, the ministry had said.

The Education Ministry’s directions on exams were only for centrally-funded institutions. However, UGC’s advisory is for all the universities that come under its umbrella, including state-run and private universities.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, many state and central universities have already postponed offline exams for undergraduate and postgraduate students. While some will conduct exams in alternative modes, including open book exams, others are yet to announce fresh dates and the method they will use.