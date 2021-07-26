  • Home
  • Education
  • No Offline Exam For Differently-Abled Class 10 Students For Now, Odisha Rights Body Directs

No Offline Exam For Differently-Abled Class 10 Students For Now, Odisha Rights Body Directs

The OHRC wondered why the BSE was insisting on offline-mode examination of the differently-abled students when the result of lakhs of students of general schools had been published without any examination and based on the marks secured in Classes 9 and 10.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 26, 2021 10:47 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

JEE Advanced Scheduled To Be Held On October 3
INI CET 2021 Result Declared; Here’s Direct Link
Jee Advanced 2021 On October 3: Dharmendra Pradhan
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Result Date, Time Updates
Students Agitate Against West Bengal HS Result, Take To Streets
Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 Result Date, Time Announced
No Offline Exam For Differently-Abled Class 10 Students For Now, Odisha Rights Body Directs
No offline exams for specially-abled Class 10 students in Odisha for now
Bhubaneswar:

The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) directed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Monday not to proceed with the offline examination of differently-abled students of class 10. The interim order came on a petition by rights activist Manoj Jena against the BSE's decision to not declare the results of the High School Certificate (HSC) examination of 139 differently-abled students of special schools.

The OHRC wondered why the BSE was insisting on offline-mode examination of the differently-abled students when the result of lakhs of students of general schools had been published without any examination and based on the marks secured in Classes 9 and 10.

The BSE has decided to conduct the HSC examination of those who wished to take the written exam and of the 139 different-abled pupils of special school through the offline mode on July 30. The petitioner said such a decision of the BSE was not only arbitrary, but also intended to put the differently-abled students in utter difficulty during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking a very serious view of the matter, the commission said it did not find any justification on part of the BSE for such a decision, and termed it "surprising". Pending the final decision on the matter, it asked the BSE secretary not to proceed with the offline examination of differently-abled students till the next date of hearing.

The rights panel warned that if anything untoward happens in the matter affecting the interest of the differently-abled students, it shall be the sole risk of the BSE and the officer concerned. The OHRC posted the matter on August 6 for further hearing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Odisha class 10
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Madhya Pradesh: Schools Reopen For Class 12 Students
Madhya Pradesh: Schools Reopen For Class 12 Students
JEE Advanced Scheduled To Be Held On October 3
JEE Advanced Scheduled To Be Held On October 3
INI CET 2021 Result Declared; Here’s Direct Link
INI CET 2021 Result Declared; Here’s Direct Link
Jee Advanced 2021 On October 3: Dharmendra Pradhan
Jee Advanced 2021 On October 3: Dharmendra Pradhan
Education Ministry In Process Of Drafting Bill To Set Up Higher Education Commission: Dharmendra Pradhan
Education Ministry In Process Of Drafting Bill To Set Up Higher Education Commission: Dharmendra Pradhan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................