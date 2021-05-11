  • Home
No New Guidelines Issued For University Exams: UGC

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: May 11, 2021 6:32 pm IST

No new guidelines issued for university exams: UGC
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has clarified that it has not issued any new guidelines for the university examination. It had refuted any such claims made regarding the semester or year end examinations usually held in the months of May or June.

UGC said in a notice that, “It has come to our notice that an incorrect news regarding UGC guidelines on examinations has been published in the print and digital media”.

It further said that, “UGC has not yet issued any guidelines on examinations recently and the news is incorrect”.

Earlier the UGC had asked the affiliated universities to not conduct any offline examinations in May. It had further said that the online examinations will be held after reviewing the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commission stressed in its letter to all universities and colleges that during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, health and safety of everyone is most important.

“Keeping in view the current scenario of COVID-19, it is requested that Higher Education Institutions may keep the offline examinations in abeyance during May to avoid physical gathering at the campuses and also provide much-needed relief to students, faculty and staff” the UGC said.

