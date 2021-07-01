No New Fee Head, Provide Access To Online Classes To All Students: Delhi Government To Private Schools

Delhi Government asks private schools not to increase fee, provide access to online materials

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has asked the private-unaided schools of Delhi to charge annual school fees by waiving 15 per cent for the facilities unutilised for the academic year 2020-21 in view of Covid crisis. The Directorate has also asked the Delhi private unaided schools not to discriminate among students and provide the access of online education, study materials and classes to all the students by issuing them with passwords and ids.

For schools that have already collected the fees in excess have to refund the amount to the students in six equal monthly installments from June 10.

“Heads of the schools shall, in no case, deny ID and password to those students/ parents for getting online access of educational facilities/ classes/ materials etc to those students who are unable to pay the school fees due to financial crisis arising out of closure of business activities during lockdown or due to death of bread owner of the family earning parent of the child, due to Covid-19,” an official statement said.

The private unaided schools have been asked not to put extra financial burden by creating a new head of fee for the academic session 2020-21.

The Directorate has also asked schools to consider on a “case to case” basis for students affected by Covid asking further concessions “sympathetically”.

The school management, the Directorate adds, cannot withhold the names of any student for the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for non-payment of fees or arrears for the academic year 2020-21.

As per the order, the fees under other heads, including transportation charges, will not be charged during the period of lockdown. The order also says that fees are to be collected on a monthly basis and not on quarterly basis.

The private unaided schools have been asked not to increase any fee or include a new head of fee for the academic session 2020-21 till further directions irrespective of the fact whether or not the school is running on the private land or the land allotted by the government. The schools on land allotted by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) have to take prior permission from the Directorate before increasing the fees for the academic session 2020-21.

The Directorate has also asked not to stop payment of monthly salary nor reduce the existing total emolument to the teaching and non-teaching staff of their schools in the name of non-availability of funds and arrange the funds in case of any shortfalls from the society or trust running the school.