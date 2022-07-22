  • Home
  • Education
  • No More Girls And Boys Only Schools In Kerala, Orders Child Rights Panel

No More Girls And Boys Only Schools In Kerala, Orders Child Rights Panel

Based on a plea filed by an individual, the panel ordered the Principal Secretary (General Education) and Directors of the Public Education and the State Council for Education, Research and Training (SCERT) to come up with an action plan in this regard.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 22, 2022 5:08 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Government's Special Coaching Classes For Class 10, 12 Students To Begin Next Week
Accepted Norms And Standards Of Pupil-Teacher Ratio As Recommended By RCI: Centre To Supreme Court
Aadhaar To Be Mandatory For EWS Admissions In Delhi Private Schools From Next Year: Directorate Of Education
Live Webinar On 'Careers In Biology'; Registration Link, Other Details
Schools In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut To Be Closed Till July 27 Due To Kanwar Yatra
EWS Admission In Private Schools: Delhi Government Relaxes Distance Criteria To 3 KM From 1 KM
No More Girls And Boys Only Schools In Kerala, Orders Child Rights Panel
No girls and boys only school in Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram:

The girls-only and boys-only schools are likely to be a thing of the past in Kerala soon, as the state child rights panel ordered conversion of all educational institutions in the state into mixed schools by the next academic year. In a landmark order, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights directed the state government that there should only be co-education institutions in the southern state from the academic year 2023-24.

Based on a plea filed by an individual, the panel ordered the Principal Secretary (General Education) and Directors of the Public Education and the State Council for Education, Research and Training (SCERT) to come up with an action plan in this regard.

A detailed report on the implementation of co-education system should be submitted to the Commission within 90 days, as per the order.

"An action plan should be prepared by them to stop the exclusive schools for girls and boys in the state and implement co-education in all institutions functioning in the state from the academic year 2023-24," it said.

Besides implementing the co-education system, physical circumstances and basic amenities including toilets should be improved in such schools and parents should be given awareness on the need for co-education, the order further said.

According to figures, there are a total of 280 girls schools and 164 boys schools in the government and aided sectors in Kerala.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 (Out) LIVE: CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Result Link At Cbseresults.nic.in
Live | CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 (Out) LIVE: CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Result Link At Cbseresults.nic.in
NMC Has Not Approved Transfer Of Returning Foreign Medical Students In Indian Institutes: Government
NMC Has Not Approved Transfer Of Returning Foreign Medical Students In Indian Institutes: Government
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Trivandrum Tops Region-Wise; Check Complete List
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Trivandrum Tops Region-Wise; Check Complete List
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam From August 23: Details On Syllabus, Other Points
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exam From August 23: Details On Syllabus, Other Points
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Out; PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Successful Students
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Out; PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Successful Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................