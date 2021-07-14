Tamil Nadu: No Money For Fees, Students Leave Private Schools For Government

Image credit: Shutterstock Hit by the pandemic, parents in Tamil Nadu are shifting their children to government schools (representational)

A large number of parents are shifting their children from government schools to private schools across Tamil Nadu, unable to pay fees amid job losses and income loss triggered by the pandemic.

In Chennai, at the Thiruvanmiyur Higher Secondary School, a government school run by the Chennai Corporation, Banu, a single mother, is busy handing over papers to shift all her three children from a private school who are in classes 11, 9 and 6.

She had lost her job at a hospital and could no longer afford the 1.5 lakh rupees fee charged by the private school. Here it costs just fifty rupees a year. "Over the last three months I managed working as a cook to provide food for my children and pay rent. I had come to a stage I was okay to do any work" she told NDTV. She says she chose this school for its infrastructure, quality of teaching and English medium education".

A few metres away, Divya, a tailor who stitches from her home is a relieved lot. The private school her son attended till Class 5 would not give his transfer certificate unless they paid the outstanding fee they can't afford now. However, the state government's announcement that children would be admitted even without the normal documents has come as a boon to her. "We came here directly since the Chief Minister said even without transfer certificate admission would be made in government schools". Pointing her son she added, " Here already my son has received his books free of cost. In that private school, they wouldn't give till we pay; they won't connect us for online classes too".

Nearly 16,000 students have shifted to Chennai corporation schools. This is already 8 per cent more than last year. Authorities say the shift is not a climbdown for students from private schools. When the pandemic hit last year, the civic body had arranged for tabs to Class 10 and 12 students so they could attend online classes. Ms Sivagami, the Principal said "Last year we had 99.5 per cent results in Class 10 among 250 students. We had similar high achievement in Class 10 as well. We have good online teaching as well. We encourage children in co-curricular activities too".

28 of the 280 schools under Chennai Corporation authorities say have also been identified for enhancement of infrastructure and quality of teaching including smart classrooms, under the smart city project.

Ms D Sneha, Deputy Commissioner, Education, Chennai Corporation told NDTV, "For the kind of infrastructure and teacher quality we have, we will be able to do justice to their decision".

The recent 7.5% quota in medical admission for students from government schools too attract children to government schools.

Perhaps for the first time, middle classes are turning towards government schools, economically hit hard by the pandemic. While Chennai corporation schools may be an exception, pressure is mounting on the government to improve standards in government schools, particularly in rural areas so that the shift would not lead to a decline in academic standards for children.