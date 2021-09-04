No JEE Advanced Exam In Foreign Countries This Year

Image credit: Shutterstock In view of COVID-19, JEE Advanced 2021 will not be conducted in foreign countries (representational)

IIT JEE Advanced 2021: There will be no Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced in foreign countries this year, organising institute Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has said. However, eligible students from foreign countries can appear in it at any of the Indian centres, at their own expense, it said.

“Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, in India and abroad, it has been decided not to conduct the JEE (Advanced) 2021 in any of the foreign centres/countries. The foreign national candidates, however, may appear for JEE (Advanced) 2021 examination at any of the Indian centres of their choice at their own expenses (including travel etc.) after adhering to the required travel norms of Govt. of India and their respective countries of residence,” an official statement said.

For candidates from SAARC countries, the JEE Advanced 2021 exam fee is USD 75 and for non-SAARC country students, the fee is USD 150, it said.

“The registration fee does not include service charges, processing fees and any other charges that the banks may levy. The Registration fee is non-refundable and non-transferable,” it added.

Candidates who are not citizens of India, OCI, PIO card holders will be treated as foreign nationals.

Foreign nationals who have studied 10+2 level or equivalent at a country other than India are not required to write the JEE Main 2021 exam and can directly apply for JEE Advanced 2021, subject to fulfilment of other eligibility criteria. However, those who studied 10+2 in India must appear in JEE Main 2021, an official statement said.

“All foreign national candidates will be considered in addition to and not as a part of 2,50,000 Indian national candidates who qualify for appearing in JEE Advanced 2021,” it added.

