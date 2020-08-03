Application forms for the NEET SS will be available from today.

Frisking, including use of hand held metal detectors, will not be done in the NEET SS exam centres while social distancing is in effect, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) has said. NEET SS is the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to Super Specialty (SS) courses in medical colleges.

Prior to this, all candidates were frisked by the security guards at centres before the commencement of the exam.

The board will conduct the NEET SS on September 15 through Social Distanced Computer Based Test or SD-CBT. “National Board of Examinations shall be conducting the Social Distanced - Computer Based Test (SD-CBT) in safe and secure environment using touch free processes maintaining social distancing norms wherever needed,” it said.

NBE, which also conduct tests like NEET PG, NEET MDS and screening test for foreign medical graduates, has also said that finger biometrics of candidates shall not be captured at the time of registration for the test at test venue in SD-CBT.

However, the board says, face identity shall be verified. “Face ID shall be verified at the time of registration for the test and at each bio-break, and at the time of exit of the candidate,” the board added.

Through this exam admission to SS courses is done in all medical colleges except at AIIMS New Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology Thiruvananthapuram.