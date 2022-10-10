Government fact check refutes claim of providing free laptops

The government fact-check, Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact-checker, today has refuted a claim today, on October 10, regarding the government providing free laptops to students of Classes 11 to graduate level. As per the claim, the Ministry of Education has also launched a dedicated web portal ‘Prime Minister National Laptop Scheme 2022’ to provide laptop, the amount of which will be credited to the students' bank accounts in one installment within the period of academic session 2022-23. The PIB fact-checker has debunked this claim and clarified that the website -- pmssgovt.online -- is fake.

PIB took to Twitter and said: A website 'pmssgovt.online' is claiming to offer free laptops to Class 11 - graduate students in the name of Prime Minister National Laptop Scheme 2022.”

“The Website is Fake. The Government of India is not running any such scheme,” it added.

A website 'https://t.co/YwKnUPKbbV' is claiming to offer free laptops to Class XI - graduate students in the name of 'Prime Minister National Laptop Scheme 2022' #PIBFactCheck



▶️The Website is #Fake



▶️The Government of India is not running any such scheme pic.twitter.com/yZk1V3tA7H — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 10, 2022

The fake website -- pmssgovt.online said: “The Government of India has been launched this National Laptop Scheme which is specially for all the Indian State All the eligible students can apply for the PM National Laptop Scheme through the official website www.pmssgovt.online.”

Also it further added: “The Indian government has announced that all the students of class XI, XII, B.A-1st, B.A-2nd, B.A-3rd, B.A-4th, B.A-5th and B.A-6th Semester that can be registered under Prime Minister’s National Laptop Scheme will have to submit the registration form for the academic year 2022-23 and keep visiting the official website of the authority as they will get the link of Prime Minister’s National Laptop Scheme.”