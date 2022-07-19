No Fixed Time Can Be Prescribed For Approval Of Tamil Nadu Anti-NEET Bill: Ministry

No fixed time can be provided for the approval of Tamil Nadu Anti-NEET Bill

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in response to a question asked regarding the status and progress of Anti-NEET Bill of Tamil Nadu said that no fixed time can be prescribed for approval of it, adding that the consultation process in such cases takes time.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly bill seeking an exemption to the state from the ambit of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) was sent to the Centre for Presidential assent by Governor RN Ravi on May 2. The Bill is named ‘The Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021’.

The MHA in the response said: “As per practice, Bills reserved by the Hon’ble Governors of States for consideration and assent of Hon’ble President of India are processed in this Ministry in consultation with the nodal Central Ministries/Departments.”

Accordingly, MHA added, the consultation process with nodal central ministries and departments concerned with the Bill was initiated.

“Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of AYUSH furnished their ‘comments’ on the Bill which have been shared with Government of Tamil Nadu on 21.06.2022 and 27.06.2022 respectively for their comments/clarifications,” it added.