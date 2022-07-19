  • Home
  • Education
  • No Fixed Time Can Be Prescribed For Approval Of Tamil Nadu Anti-NEET Bill: Ministry

No Fixed Time Can Be Prescribed For Approval Of Tamil Nadu Anti-NEET Bill: Ministry

TN Anti-NEET Bill: The Tamil Nadu Assembly bill seeking an exemption to the state from the ambit of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) was sent to the Centre for Presidential assent by Governor RN Ravi on May 2.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 19, 2022 2:28 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET Rank Predictor 2022 Launched; Here's How To Predict Estimated Rank In NEET UG Exam
NEET 2022 LIVE: NEET UG Unofficial Answer Key, Exam Analysis, Cut-Off, College Predictor
NEET UG 2022: 95 Per Cent Candidates Appeared For Medical Entrance Exam
NEET UG 2022 Paper Analysis: 'Chemistry Was Difficult'; Check Candidates' Reactions
Students Preparing For Competitive Exams Will Soon Get Financial Support: Jharkhand CM
NEET UG 2022 Exam Today; Important Instructions For Candidates
No Fixed Time Can Be Prescribed For Approval Of Tamil Nadu Anti-NEET Bill: Ministry
No fixed time can be provided for the approval of Tamil Nadu Anti-NEET Bill
New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in response to a question asked regarding the status and progress of Anti-NEET Bill of Tamil Nadu said that no fixed time can be prescribed for approval of it, adding that the consultation process in such cases takes time.

Recommended: Use NEET College Predictor to check  your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS Colleges Check Now! 

Don't Miss: Check your admission chances in BHMS/BAMS/other AYUSH Colleges at All India Level, Check Now! 
Latest: NEET 2022 Question Paper answer key & solutions (Live Discussion)  Watch Now

The Tamil Nadu Assembly bill seeking an exemption to the state from the ambit of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) was sent to the Centre for Presidential assent by Governor RN Ravi on May 2. The Bill is named ‘The Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021’.

The MHA in the response said: “As per practice, Bills reserved by the Hon’ble Governors of States for consideration and assent of Hon’ble President of India are processed in this Ministry in consultation with the nodal Central Ministries/Departments.”

Accordingly, MHA added, the consultation process with nodal central ministries and departments concerned with the Bill was initiated.

“Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of AYUSH furnished their ‘comments’ on the Bill which have been shared with Government of Tamil Nadu on 21.06.2022 and 27.06.2022 respectively for their comments/clarifications,” it added.

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu NEET
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Live Webinar On 'Careers In Biology'; Registration Link, Other Details
Live Webinar On 'Careers In Biology'; Registration Link, Other Details
CBSE Likely To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today
CBSE Likely To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today
CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens; Follow These Important instructions
CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens; Follow These Important instructions
CUET UG 2022 Live: Slot 1 Ends, Paper Analysis Soon; Key Points For Slot 2
Live | CUET UG 2022 Live: Slot 1 Ends, Paper Analysis Soon; Key Points For Slot 2
CBSE Result 2022: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date And Time
CBSE Result 2022: Update On 10th, 12th Results Date And Time
.......................... Advertisement ..........................