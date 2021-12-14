  • Home
  • Education
  • Audio Message Saying Extra Marks For Class 12 Accountancy Is Fake: CBSE

Audio Message Saying Extra Marks For Class 12 Accountancy Is Fake: CBSE

An audio message, ostensibly from CBSE’s exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, is being circulated on social media in which the speaker says "Don't worry students, if you attempt 28 to 31 questions correctly, you will score around 38 marks. CBSE will award grace marks upto six to the students."

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 14, 2021 12:52 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2021-22 Live: Term 1 Exam Begins, Analysis, Answer Key Soon
CBSE Not To Award "Extra Marks" For Class 12 Accountancy, Audio Message Of Exam Controller Is Fake
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2021: Important Exam Centre Guidelines
CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper 2021-22 Live: Term 1 Exam Analysis, Answer Key
CBSE 12th Accountancy Analysis, Answer Key 2021: 'Balanced Paper, Instructions Different From Sample Papers'
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Chemistry Exam Tomorrow; Sample Question, Paper Pattern
Audio Message Saying Extra Marks For Class 12 Accountancy Is Fake: CBSE
CBSE confirms audio clip saying students will get extra marks for Accountancy paper is fake (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE Accountancy Paper Class 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has denied that up to six grace marks will be awarded for the Class 12 Accountancy paper conducted Monday, December 13. Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Board Exam.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

An audio message, ostensibly from CBSE’s exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, is being circulated on social media in which the speaker says "Don't worry students, if you attempt 28 to 31 questions correctly, you will score around 38 marks. CBSE will award grace marks upto six to the students."

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE in a notification dated December 14 confirmed that the audio is not from the Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj and the board has not made any such announcement.

In the viral audio, the speaker is heard saying that the Class 12 Accountancy paper pattern was changed at last minute, which came as a “shock” to the students. "In CBSE sample papers, you are asked to attempt 45 out of 55 questions, while in the exam paper it is 40 out of 48 questions, it seems shocking to the students. Along with that, the instructions were not proper in the paper," it says.

“The answer of question number 10 in the answer key is 100 per cent wrong, question number 47 is controversial.”

“You will get at least 5 or 6 [grace] marks,” the speaker says.

Here’s the clarification from the board:

cbse accountancy, cbse class 12, cbse controversy, cbse controversial question, cbse passage controversy, cbse class 10 english, cbse board exam, cbse class 12 board exam, sanyam bhardwaj, cbse.nic.in, cbse latest news

CBSE term 1 board exam has been controversial. On Monday, the board announced a passage in the Class 10 English question paper was not in accordance with guidelines and it will be removed.

Students will get full marks for the accompanying questions, the board said.

CBSE’s announcement came amid allegations that the passage is regressive, and promotes gender stereotyping. The board made the announcement a few hours after Congress President Sonia Gandhi raised the issue in the Parliament.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Class 12 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2021-22 Live: Term 1 Exam Begins, Analysis, Answer Key Soon
Live | CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2021-22 Live: Term 1 Exam Begins, Analysis, Answer Key Soon
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: Registration; Here's All You Need To Know
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: Registration; Here's All You Need To Know
CBSE Not To Award
CBSE Not To Award "Extra Marks" For Class 12 Accountancy, Audio Message Of Exam Controller Is Fake
“Not In Accordance With Guidelines”: CBSE Drop Controversial English Questions, To Award Full Marks
“Not In Accordance With Guidelines”: CBSE Drop Controversial English Questions, To Award Full Marks
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2021: Important Exam Centre Guidelines
CBSE Term 1 Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2021: Important Exam Centre Guidelines
.......................... Advertisement ..........................