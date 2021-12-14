Audio Message Saying Extra Marks For Class 12 Accountancy Is Fake: CBSE

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE confirms audio clip saying students will get extra marks for Accountancy paper is fake (representational)

CBSE Accountancy Paper Class 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has denied that up to six grace marks will be awarded for the Class 12 Accountancy paper conducted Monday, December 13. Live Updates: CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Board Exam.

An audio message, ostensibly from CBSE’s exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, is being circulated on social media in which the speaker says "Don't worry students, if you attempt 28 to 31 questions correctly, you will score around 38 marks. CBSE will award grace marks upto six to the students."

CBSE in a notification dated December 14 confirmed that the audio is not from the Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj and the board has not made any such announcement.

In the viral audio, the speaker is heard saying that the Class 12 Accountancy paper pattern was changed at last minute, which came as a “shock” to the students. "In CBSE sample papers, you are asked to attempt 45 out of 55 questions, while in the exam paper it is 40 out of 48 questions, it seems shocking to the students. Along with that, the instructions were not proper in the paper," it says.

“The answer of question number 10 in the answer key is 100 per cent wrong, question number 47 is controversial.”

“You will get at least 5 or 6 [grace] marks,” the speaker says.

CBSE term 1 board exam has been controversial. On Monday, the board announced a passage in the Class 10 English question paper was not in accordance with guidelines and it will be removed.

Students will get full marks for the accompanying questions, the board said.

CBSE’s announcement came amid allegations that the passage is regressive, and promotes gender stereotyping. The board made the announcement a few hours after Congress President Sonia Gandhi raised the issue in the Parliament.