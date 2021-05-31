  • Home
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in a statement clarified that the university has not issued any notification with regard to the extension of submission date for assignments or projects for the June 2021 Term End Examinations (TEE).

May 31, 2021

New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in a statement clarified that the university has not issued any notification with regard to the extension of submission date for assignments or projects for the June 2021 Term End Examinations (TEE). The last date to submit the assignments, project reports, internship, fieldwork, journals and dissertation is today, May 31, 2021.

“The last date for submission of assignments for the Term-end Examination, June 2021 — both online and offline (physical) submission.. May 31, 2021,” read an IGNOU statement issued earlier.

This clarification has come at a time when students enrolled for June TEE have received Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram forwards by the regional centres regarding extension of last dates.

While some students are requesting an extension due to the spread of Covid during the second wave of the pandemic, some others say they are affected by Cyclone Yaas and therefore require an extension. Most others are saying that they have not received study materials and assignment booklets.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
