IGNOU has not extended the last date to submit June TEE assignment, projects

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in a statement clarified that the university has not issued any notification with regard to the extension of submission date for assignments or projects for the June 2021 Term End Examinations (TEE). The last date to submit the assignments, project reports, internship, fieldwork, journals and dissertation is today, May 31, 2021.

“The last date for submission of assignments for the Term-end Examination, June 2021 — both online and offline (physical) submission.. May 31, 2021,” read an IGNOU statement issued earlier.

This clarification has come at a time when students enrolled for June TEE have received Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram forwards by the regional centres regarding extension of last dates.

@OfficialIGNOU Request extension of deadline. Also, the info had been circulated in various Official Facebook/WhatsApp/Telegrqm groups by the RCs. As the website keeps publishing late, we depend on your social media links. Pls do confirm — curiouser (@sherin276) May 30, 2021

While some students are requesting an extension due to the spread of Covid during the second wave of the pandemic, some others say they are affected by Cyclone Yaas and therefore require an extension. Most others are saying that they have not received study materials and assignment booklets.

Respected Sir/Madam

Kindly extend the dates for assignment submission because we have not received some of the study materials and due to cyclone YAAS we are facing many problems. So we request you to kindly extend the dates for assignment submission — MANISHA DAS (@twinkledas2015) May 30, 2021