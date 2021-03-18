Rajasthan: No Exams For Classes 1-5 In Government Schools Due To COVID-19

  • Home
The children of these classes will be promoted to the next class on the basis of assessment.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 18, 2021 8:02 am IST | Source: PTI

The examination of Classes 6 and 7 in Rajasthan will be conducted from April 15-22 (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock

The Rajasthan government decided on Wednesday not to conduct any examination till the fifth grade in state-run schools in the current academic session due to the rising coronavirus cases.

The Education Department issued orders in this regard on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the students from Class 1-5 will be promoted to the next class based on the assessment.

This promotion will be done on April 1 and there will be no examination for it. On the other hand, the examination of Classes 6 and 7 will be conducted from April 15-22, while exams for classes 9 and 11 will be conducted from April 6-22 and Class 8 exam will be conducted on board pattern.

The result of classes 6, 7, 9 and 11 will be announced on April 30 and admission in the upcoming classes will start from May 1.

"In view of the circumstances arising out of corona, the government has made this decision," School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted.

