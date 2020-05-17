No Exam For Remaining Subjects Of Class 10, Class 12 Exam In June: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Madhya Pradesh: The remaining papers of class 12 will be held from June 8 to June 16.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that no examination of the remaining subjects of Class 10, the examination for which was put on hold due to coronavirus outbreak, will be conducted by the MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). Merit lists will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the subjects for which the examination was conducted.

प्रदेश के निजी विद्यालयों से भी संकट की इस घड़ी में सहयोग अपेक्षित है। कोई भी निजी स्कूल 19 मार्च 2020 से #Lockdown समाप्त होने की अवधि तक केवल ट्यूशन फीस ले सकेंगे। इसके अतिरिक्त किसी तरह की फीस लेने की अनुमति नहीं है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 16, 2020





On private schools charging fees, he said these schools can charge only tuition fee during the lockdown period. Private schools have been closed due to the lockdown in the state since March 19, so they will not be able to charge any fee other than the tuition fee, Mr Chouhan said.

Tuition fee can be charged so that the schools can run without any financial problem, he said. But they won't be able to recover library, bus, sports and any other fees.

However, the schools will decide on charging of fees after lockdown ends, the Chief Minister added.