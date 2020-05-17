  • Home
  • Education
  • No Exam For Remaining Subjects Of Class 10, Class 12 Exam In June: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

No Exam For Remaining Subjects Of Class 10, Class 12 Exam In June: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that no examination of the remaining subjects of Class 10, the examination for which was put on hold due to coronavirus outbreak, will be conducted by the MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: May 17, 2020 9:59 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Lockdown 4: Tamil Nadu Education Minister Says No Special Classes For Class 10 Students
Himachal Board Introduces 15 New Vocational Subjects This Year
‘My Book My Friend’ Campaign: Explore The Realm Of Good Books, CBSE To Schools, Students
Haryana Government Schools To Open For Administrative Work
Lockdown 4: Rajasthan Govt To Open English-medium Government Schools In 76 Blocks
Lockdown 4:Meghalaya Govt Mulling Over Internet Issues, Teacher’s Training And Digital Divide Between Student
No Exam For Remaining Subjects Of Class 10, Class 12 Exam In June: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
Madhya Pradesh: The remaining papers of class 12 will be held from June 8 to June 16.
New Delhi:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that no examination of the remaining subjects of Class 10, the examination for which was put on hold due to coronavirus outbreak, will be conducted by the MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). Merit lists will be prepared on the basis of the marks obtained in the subjects for which the examination was conducted.

The remaining papers of class 12 will be held from June 8 to June 16, the CM has said on Saturday.



On private schools charging fees, he said these schools can charge only tuition fee during the lockdown period. Private schools have been closed due to the lockdown in the state since March 19, so they will not be able to charge any fee other than the tuition fee, Mr Chouhan said.

Tuition fee can be charged so that the schools can run without any financial problem, he said. But they won't be able to recover library, bus, sports and any other fees.

However, the schools will decide on charging of fees after lockdown ends, the Chief Minister added.

Click here for more Education News
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Telangana SSC (10th) Exam Dates Announced For Remaining Papers
Telangana SSC (10th) Exam Dates Announced For Remaining Papers
Lockdown 4: Tamil Nadu Education Minister Says No Special Classes For Class 10 Students
Lockdown 4: Tamil Nadu Education Minister Says No Special Classes For Class 10 Students
Himachal Board Introduces 15 New Vocational Subjects This Year
Himachal Board Introduces 15 New Vocational Subjects This Year
‘My Book My Friend’ Campaign: Explore The Realm Of Good Books, CBSE To Schools, Students
‘My Book My Friend’ Campaign: Explore The Realm Of Good Books, CBSE To Schools, Students
KCET 2020: Last Date To Change Exam Centres In Application Form Extended Till May 31
KCET 2020: Last Date To Change Exam Centres In Application Form Extended Till May 31
.......................... Advertisement ..........................