No Exam For Classes 1-5 In Rajasthan, Exams For Other Classes In April

While the Rajasthan Government will promote students of Classes 1 to 5 in state-run schools without exams, it will conduct exams for other classes in April. Classes 10, 12 board exams are scheduled for May.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 18, 2021 10:19 am IST | Source: Careers360

Rajasthan Classes 10, 12 board exams are scheduled for May (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Government on Wednesday decided to promote students of Classes 1 to 5 in state-run schools without exams and on the basis of internal assessments in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the state.

According to an order issued by the Rajasthan Education Department, the promotion will take effect from April 1. For Classes 6, 7, 9 and 11, the final exams will be held in April.

Class 10 and 12 board exams are scheduled for May. The Class 8 exam will be conducted on the pattern of board exams.

"In view of the circumstances arising out of corona, the government has made this decision," School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted.

Classes 6, 7

Class 6 and Class 7 students will write their final exams from April 15 to 22, 2021. The exams will be held at school level. In unavoidable circumstances, the exams can also be held on April 23 or 24, the order said.

Class 8

The dates for Class 8 final exams are not mentioned in the order. However, the Education Department said Class 8 final exams will be held in the pattern of board exams, as per the pattern of Class 10, 12 board exams, and separate instructions will be issued for it.

Class 10, 12 board exams will be conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) from May 6.

Classes 9, 11

Final exams for Classes 9, 11 will be held from April 6 to 22 at district level. Class 11 practical exams will be held between April 20 and 24, the order said.

Results of Classes 6, 7, 9, and 11 will be announced by April 30 and admission to the next higher classes will begin on May 1.

(With inputs from PTI)

