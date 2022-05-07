Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21

NEET PG 2022: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) has not been postponed, and will be held as scheduled on May 21, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) termed the letter circulated on exam postponement as fake. As per the letter circulated on social media, the NEET PG 2022 exam was postponed to July 9. "It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS," read the NBE statement.

The said letter claiming that National Board of Examinations, NEW Delhi has postponed the 𝐍𝐄𝐄𝐓-𝐏𝐆 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 is 𝐅𝐀𝐊𝐄.#FakeNewsAlert #stayinformed pic.twitter.com/tbp9HkpsiY — PIB in Odisha (@PIBBhubaneswar) May 7, 2022

The NBE advised stakeholders not to get misled by any unverified notice. "All NBEMS notices issued July 2020 onwards bear a QR code. Scanning the QR code will redirect the user to the said notice on the NBEMS website," it said. For any query, the candidates can contact care support at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at its communication web portal- exam.natboard.edu.in.

Meanwhile, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court of India by the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) to postpone the NEET PG 2022. The plea was filed by the Supreme Court advocate Sandeep S Tiwari on Wednesday, May 4. “On behalf of All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) we have moved the Supreme Court of India against the scheduled examination of NEET PG 2022 dated May 21, 2022. The aspirants raised their own grievances due to mismatch / clashing of dates in ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021,” the advocate tweeted.

As there is a delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling, students are urging the government to postpone the exam date due to the occurrence of less gap between the NEET PG exam day and counselling. Recently, sources in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) told Careers360 that no postponement will be done for NEET PG 2022. The exam will be held on May 21 as per the schedule. In a meeting, where union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya was present, the dates of NEET PG 2022 were decided.