No Decision Yet On Reopening Schools, Says Karnataka Education Minister

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the government has not yet decided on the dates to reopen schools.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 1, 2020 4:48 pm IST

New Delhi:

Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar today announced that the government has not yet decided on the dates to reopen schools. Karnataka Government is in the process of consultation with the stakeholders in the education field. The dates on school reopening in the state will be decided taking into consideration the health and safety of the students, Mr Kumar said.

ANI in their social media handle added: “In Karnataka, we haven't decided on which date schools can be reopened. We are in the process of consultation with stakeholders in the education field. Our decision will be based on students' health and parents' concern: S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister.”

Most of the private schools in Karnataka are holding online classes to continue the teaching-learning process in the state. However, the Karnataka Government schools are shut since mid-March as a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19. The Karnataka Government, earlier last month decided to reopen schools for students of Classes 9-12 so that doubts relating to their studies could be resolved. But, again, the government decided not to reopen the schools as active COVID-19 cases increased.

The MHA guidelines issued last night, on September 30, said that the states have full discretion on the decision to reopen schools. As per the new guidelines, states and union territories have been given the flexibility to decide when to reopen the schools and other educational institutions after October 15.

