No Decision Yet On Delhi Schools Reopening

Delhi Schools Reopening Date: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on January 26 said the government will recommend the reopening of schools in the national capital in the meeting as it has now become necessary to prevent further damage to the social and emotional well-being of children.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 27, 2022 2:58 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow
Vedas To Metaverse: Education Ministry Tableau Showcases Key Aspects Of New Educational Policy
Happy Republic Day 2022: Speech Ideas, Essays On Republic Day For Students
Padma Awards 2022: Jamia VC Gets Padma Shri; Nadella, Pichai, Cyrus Poonawalla Awarded Padma Bhushan
Tamil Nadu Governor Hails Tamil language, Also Bats For Students Learning Other Indian Languages
Fit India Quiz Result Declared; Uttar Pradesh Students Top Preliminary Round
No Decision Yet On Delhi Schools Reopening
Delhi schools reopening date: Latest updates (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Delhi Schools Reopening: The Delhi government on Thursday decided to lift the weekend curfew and ease more curbs, as the number of COVID-19 cases are on a decline in the National Capital. Schools, colleges, however, will remain closed for now.

These decisions were taken at a meeting between the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Deli Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on January 26 advocated reopening schools, saying a generation of children will be left behind if schools are not reopened now.

Mr Sisodia the government will recommend the reopening of schools in the national capital in the January 27 meeting as it has now become necessary to prevent further damage to the social and emotional well-being of children.

His comments came following a meeting with a delegation of parents led by Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and public policy specialist.

"A delegation of parents of Delhi's children led by @DrLahariya, @AiyarYamini submitted a memorandum to me signed by more than 1600 parents for reopening of schools. Why we are the last among major countries to decide on this?," Mr Sisodia tweeted on Wednesday.

"I agree with their demands. We closed school when it was not safe for children but excessive caution is now harming our children. A generation of children will be left behind if we do not open our schools now," added Mr Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister.

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for more Education News
Education News Manish Sisodia Delhi schools closed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: How To Download Class 10, 12 Marksheets From Cbseresults.nic.in
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: How To Download Class 10, 12 Marksheets From Cbseresults.nic.in
Schools, Colleges In Delhi To Remain Closed Until Further Notice
Schools, Colleges In Delhi To Remain Closed Until Further Notice
PM Modi's Updated 'Exam Warriors' Released; Also Available In Hindi
PM Modi's Updated 'Exam Warriors' Released; Also Available In Hindi
CBSE Reading Mission: Webinar For Teachers Today At 3 Pm; Details Here
CBSE Reading Mission: Webinar For Teachers Today At 3 Pm; Details Here
NEET-UG Counselling 2021: AIQ Round 1 Seat Allotment Result On Jan 29
NEET-UG Counselling 2021: AIQ Round 1 Seat Allotment Result On Jan 29
.......................... Advertisement ..........................