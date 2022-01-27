No Decision Yet On Delhi Schools Reopening

Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi schools reopening date: Latest updates (representational)

Delhi Schools Reopening: The Delhi government on Thursday decided to lift the weekend curfew and ease more curbs, as the number of COVID-19 cases are on a decline in the National Capital. Schools, colleges, however, will remain closed for now.

These decisions were taken at a meeting between the Delhi government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Deli Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on January 26 advocated reopening schools, saying a generation of children will be left behind if schools are not reopened now.

Mr Sisodia the government will recommend the reopening of schools in the national capital in the January 27 meeting as it has now become necessary to prevent further damage to the social and emotional well-being of children.

His comments came following a meeting with a delegation of parents led by Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and public policy specialist.

"A delegation of parents of Delhi's children led by @DrLahariya, @AiyarYamini submitted a memorandum to me signed by more than 1600 parents for reopening of schools. Why we are the last among major countries to decide on this?," Mr Sisodia tweeted on Wednesday.

"I agree with their demands. We closed school when it was not safe for children but excessive caution is now harming our children. A generation of children will be left behind if we do not open our schools now," added Mr Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister.

