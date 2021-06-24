No Decision Yet On CBSE Syllabus Reduction: Official

  • Home
No decision has been taken yet to reduce the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 syllabus, a board official said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 24, 2021 9:23 pm IST

New Delhi:

No decision has been taken yet to reduce the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 syllabus, a board official said. Some media reports had recently said the board may slash board exam syllabus this year too, like last year, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rebutting the reports, the CBSE official said the board has not made any such decision yet.

In 2020, CBSE had slashed syllabus of higher classes by 30 per cent, in an attempt to make up for academic loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the deleted chapters were restored in the syllabus for the 2021-22 academic year, implying that the board exams in 2022 will be conducted based on the complete syllabus.

CBSE senior secondary school curriculum is available on the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

Check CBSE curriculum for 2021-22

CBSE’s 2021 board exams were supposed to be held on the reduced syllabus. However, the exams have been cancelled and the board has decided to prepare results using students’ performance in past examinations.

CBSE Class 10 results will be announced by July 18 and Class 12 results will be declared by July 31.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will answer students’ questions on this year’s board exams tomorrow, June 25.

