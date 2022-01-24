  • Home
"Though we were planning to open schools at 33% capacity on different days, but no decision yet. As the COVID cases decline, we can think over reopening of schools," Education Minister Kanwar Pal said

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 24, 2022 3:17 pm IST | Source: Careers360

No Decision Over Reopening Of Schools In Haryana, Says Education Minister Kanwar Pal
The schools, colleges in the state will remain closed till January 26
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Haryana government is yet to take any decision over reopening of schools. "Though we were planning to open schools at 33% capacity on different days, but no decision yet. As the COVID cases decline, we can think over reopening of schools," News Agency ANI quoted Education Minister Kanwar Pal, as saying.

The schools, colleges in the state will remain closed till January 26. Meanwhile, online teaching will contine, in which schools and colleges will take necessary action by focusing on the preparation for the upcoming examination, the education minister earlier said.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij earlier said that children in the age group of 15-18 years who are not vaccinated against Covid will not be allowed to enter schools, when they reopen. Over 15 lakh children in Haryana between 15-18 years of age are eligible to get Covid vaccine and vaccination for this age group started on January 3.

