No Decision On CBSE Board Exam Dates Yet: Official

CBSE Board Exams 2021: The board has not yet taken any decision on the dates of the 2021 final exams. CBSE officials also said in case CBSE students are not able to do practicals in classes before the exams, alternatives to it will be explored.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 2, 2020 9:52 pm IST

No Decision On CBSE Board Exam Dates Yet: Official
No Decision On CBSE Board Exam Dates Yet: Official
New Delhi:

A CBSE official today confirmed that it is yet to take a final decision on board exam dates for next year. CBSE also said that the exams will be conducted in pen and paper mode and not in online mode. For practical exams, CBSE in a statement said in case students are not able to do practicals in classes before the exams, alternatives to it will be explored.

The CBSE official said: “No final decision has been taken regarding the dates for conduct of board exams, and consultations with stakeholders are still in process. The exams as and when they are conducted , will be in written mode and not in an online mode.”

“In case students are not able to do practicals in classes before the exams, alternatives to practical exams will have to be explored,” the official said.

The CBSE 2021 board exams will be held following all COVID-19 protocols, the CBSE official added.

Several media reports had earlier claimed that the board had released a tentative CBSE schedule for the Class 12 board practical exams and as per the reports CBSE Class 12 practical exams will be held from January 1 to February 8. In 2019, CBSE Class 10 exam dates and CBSE Class 12 exam dates were announced in January, 2020 and the exams were held between February and March, 2020.

