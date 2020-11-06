Maharashtra: No Class 10, 12 Board Exam Before May 2021, Confirms Minister

Maharashtra: No Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Before May 2021, Confirms Minister

Schools in Maharashtra will partially reopen from November 13, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said. The minister also said that the examinations of Class 10 and 12 conducted by the state board will not be held before May 2021 due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

"The current situation of coronavirus is likely to last for a longer period. We have discussed the issue of completion of syllabus and holding of exams," she said. "The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will not be able to conduct the exams of Classes 10 and 12 before May," Ms Gaikwad said.

"I have also discussed the issue of how much curriculum can be omitted so that teachers can complete the remaining part. We will have to cut at least 25 per cent of the curriculum," she added.

Usually, HSC (Class 12) and HSLC (Class 10) board exams in Maharashtra are held in February-March. This year, the academic activities have been disrupted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools in the state are shut since March due to the nationwide lockdown enforced by the Central Government. Recently, The Maharashtra education department started free online classes for Class 11 students.

Previously, the Education Minister said that schools will continue to remain closed till Diwali. "While we are exploring various options, it is clear that schools will not open before Diwali," Ms Gaikwad had said.

Maharashtra has arranged online classes to continue the teaching-learning process as conducting physical classes is not feasible amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a previous statement, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that teachers and students who are part of online education will get Diwali vacation.

(With inputs from PTI)