No Books, Notes, Study Materials To Be Allowed In AIBE; Check New Guidelines

The candidates can, however, only carry Bare Acts without notes in the otherwise held open-book AIBE.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 15, 2021 8:32 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Bar Council of India, the apex lawyers’ body and regulator of law education in the country, announced that from AIBE 16 onwards no books, notes or study materials will be allowed in the examination hall. The candidates can, however, only carry Bare Acts without notes in the otherwise held open-book AIBE.

“This is to notify that AIBE-XVI onwards No books, notes or study material will be allowed in the examination hall. Candidates can only carry Bare Acts without notes,” a statement on the official website read.

The All India bar Examination (AIBE) is a national level entrance exam held for law graduates or those law graduates in their final year or final semester. Candidates qualifying AIBE are awarded certificates of practice (COP) by the council, which enables them to practice in a court of law in India. The AIBE question paper consists of 100 objective type questions from legal subjects. There is no negative marking in the examination.

As per AIBE 16 dates, the eligibility test will be held on March 21, 2021. Aspirants eligible for AIBE XVI can register online till February 21, 2021. The AIBE 16 admit cards will be made available for the candidates from March 6. The AIBE 16 admit cards 2021 will mention the details of AIBE exam centres and roll numbers of the candidates.

AIBE 15 exam 2020 was conducted on January 24. The AIBE XV answer key has been released on January 31 in both consolidated format for all the sets of paper and separately for each set of paper.

All India Bar Examination Bar Council of India (BCI)
