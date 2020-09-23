  • Home
  • Education
  • No Announcement On Providing Rs 11,000 To Students To Pay School Fees: PIB

No Announcement On Providing Rs 11,000 To Students To Pay School Fees: PIB

Press Information Bureau (PIB) on September 22 said that the central government has not announced any scheme to provide Rs 11,000 to students.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 23, 2020 9:19 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Rs 142.32 Crore Spent For Implementation Of Environment Education Scheme In 2017-19: Government
ICAR Announces KRITAGYA Hackathon Under National Agricultural Higher Education Project
In A First, Kolkata To Get Tram Library
Jharkhand Education Minister Gifts Cars To Class 10, 12 Board Toppers
AICTE Approves Geospatial Science And Technology As Subject In GATE And NET Exams
Maharshi Dayanand University's Practical Exam Date Extended To October 5
No Announcement On Providing Rs 11,000 To Students To Pay School Fees: PIB
No Announcement On Providing Rs 11,000 To Students To Pay School Fees: PIB
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

A social media post, claiming that the Central Government will be providing Rs 11,000 to students for payment of their fees has gone viral on social media. The post says that the Government has taken the decision as many students are unable to pay their school and college fees due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Government of India's Press Information Bureau, said on social media that the claim is fake.

“A Website is claiming that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Government is providing Rs 11,000 to students of all schools and colleges to pay their fees,” PIB said on social media.

“This website is fake. No such announcement has been made by the Central Government,” it added.

For genuine scholarships, Students can register at the National Scholarship Portal -- scholarships.gov.in -- by providing accurate and authenticated information.

Click here for more Education News
Education News PIB
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Rs 142.32 Crore Spent For Implementation Of Environment Education Scheme In 2017-19: Government
Rs 142.32 Crore Spent For Implementation Of Environment Education Scheme In 2017-19: Government
Hyderabad University Entrance Exam Starts Tomorrow
Hyderabad University Entrance Exam Starts Tomorrow
ICAR Announces KRITAGYA Hackathon Under National Agricultural Higher Education Project
ICAR Announces KRITAGYA Hackathon Under National Agricultural Higher Education Project
In A First, Kolkata To Get Tram Library
In A First, Kolkata To Get Tram Library
Jharkhand Education Minister Gifts Cars To Class 10, 12 Board Toppers
Jharkhand Education Minister Gifts Cars To Class 10, 12 Board Toppers
.......................... Advertisement ..........................