Image credit: Shutterstock No Announcement On Providing Rs 11,000 To Students To Pay School Fees: PIB

A social media post, claiming that the Central Government will be providing Rs 11,000 to students for payment of their fees has gone viral on social media. The post says that the Government has taken the decision as many students are unable to pay their school and college fees due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Government of India's Press Information Bureau, said on social media that the claim is fake.

“A Website is claiming that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Government is providing Rs 11,000 to students of all schools and colleges to pay their fees,” PIB said on social media.

“This website is fake. No such announcement has been made by the Central Government,” it added.

For genuine scholarships, Students can register at the National Scholarship Portal -- scholarships.gov.in -- by providing accurate and authenticated information.