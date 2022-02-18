  • Home
No Academic Fee, Concessions In Hostel Fee For Students Who Lost Both Parents To Covid: Allahabad University

The decision to waive total academic fees and 50 per cent academic fees has been taken keeping in mind the aftermath of Covid situation. This concession will be applicable to all students of the university and its affiliated colleges.

New Delhi:

The University of Allahabad has announced that the university will not charge any academic fee from students who have lost both parents to Covid. Also, the university will waive 50 per cent of the hostel fees for the academic session 2021-22. The decision to waive total academic fees and 50 per cent academic fees has been taken keeping in mind the aftermath of Covid situation. This concession will be applicable to all students of the university and its affiliated colleges.

However, an official statement issued in this regard said that this provision will not be applicable for those students who have lost a single parent.

“As we are aware, the Covid-19 spread over the country since March 2020 and its virus was so fatal that a number of students of University of Allahabad and its Constituent Colleges have lost their parents,” a university statement said.

It further added: “Keeping in view the pitiable plight of such students, the Hon'ble Vice-Chancellor has been pleased to waive off total academic fee and 50 per cent of hostel fees for the academic session 2021-22 in respect of those students of University of Allahabad and its Constituent Colleges who have lost both the parents due to CORONA Virus.”

Meanwhile, the University of Allahabad has discontinued online classes for the students of undergraduate and postgraduate classes. Regular offline classes for UG students started from February 14 and for the PG students, from February 9. The research scholars, however, has been allowed to work in offline mode as earlier.

