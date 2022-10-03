NMMSS Scholarship 2022: Registration Deadline For National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Extended

NMMSS Scholarship 2022 application last date extended

The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) 2022 application deadline has been extended till October 15. Eligible students can apply for the fresh or renewal of NMMSS scholarship programme on the official website of National Scholarship Portal (NSP) at scholarships.gov.in. Earlier the last date to apply for the NMMSS scholarship scheme was September 30, 2022. The NMCMSS scholarships are awarded to meritorious students of economically weaker sections to arrest their dropout at Class 8 and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary stage.

The students do not require to upload any documents, however they have to submit an Income Certificate of parent/ guardian issued by the competent authority in the state, UT and a Caste Certificate for verification of the online application by the school or colleges. The students are suggested to carefully submit the information as once the application was finally submitted it can not be further editable.

NMMSS Scholarship 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The students must have scored a minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade (50 per cent for SC, ST students) in Class 7 annual examination.

Students whose parental income from all sources is not more than Rs 3,50,000 per annum.

NMMSS Scholarship 2022: How To Apply?

Firstly, visit the official website of NSP-- scholarships.gov.in Click on the NMMSS Scholarship 2022 link Fill in the required details as instructed Cross-check details and finally submit the application form Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference.

Direct Link: NMMSS Scholarship 2022 Application Form

In NMMSS scholarship scheme, one lakh fresh scholarships are awarded to selected students from Class 9 every year and their continuation/renewal in classes 10 to 12 for students studying in State government, government-aided and local body schools. The amount of scholarship is Rs 12,000 per annum. The students will be selected for scholarship programme on the basis of selection test. Students are required to submit bank details while filling the NMMSS Scholarship 2022 application form. The bank account should be linked with the Aadhaar card.