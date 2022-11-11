NMMS Scholarship 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link Here

  • Home
NMMS 2022 admit card is released by BSEH on the official website at bseh.org.in or scertharyana.gov.in. Students need to enter their names, mobile number, and aadhar number to download the admit card.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 11, 2022 8:05 pm IST

NMMS scholarship 2022 admit card released.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NMMS Exam 2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the National Means and Merit Scholarship Examination (NMMS) 2022 admit card today, November 11, 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at bseh.org.in or scertharyana.gov.in. To download the NMMS 2022 admit card student need to enter their names, mobile number, and aadhar number.

NMMS Exam 2022 Admit Card Direct Link

To download the NMMS 2022 admit card candidates at first need to visit the official website. Then from the homepage, click on NMMS 2022 admit card link. Candidates then need to enter the required credentials. The admit card will then get displayed on the screen. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card in the examination hall. The NMMS 2022 scholarship exam is scheduled to be held on November 20, 2022.

Through the NMMS scholarship scheme, one lakh fresh scholarships are provided to students of economically weaker sections every year. The students are selected for the scholarship programme on the basis of the NMMS scholarship exam. The amount of the scholarship is Rs 12,000 per annum.

To be eligible for the scholarship students must have a minimum of 55 per cent marks (50 per cent for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe students) in the Class 7 annual examination. Also, the parental income of the student from all sources should not exceed Rs 3,50,000 per annum to be eligible.

