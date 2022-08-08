NMIMS Registration For MBA 2023-25 Batch Open; Application Steps, Other Details

Image credit: Shutterstock NMIMS MBA Applications Open

NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM) is currently accepting applications for the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the academic session 2023-25. To apply for the NMIMS MBA programmes candidates at first need to register on the official website – nmat.nmims.in and complete the GMAC registration, and pay the fees. The last date to apply for the MBA course is October 31.

The NMIMS MBA programme has a curriculum that meets international standards and is designed to give young aspirants learning and growth experiences by assisting in the development of analytical abilities, an entrepreneurial attitude, people skills, and a tech- orientation, an official statement said.

The minimum eligibility requirement to pursue the NMIMS MBA programme is to have a bachelors degree. However, for some specializations, work experience is mandatory. The candidates also need to appear in the NMAT entrance examination in order to get selected for the NMIMS MBA programme.

NMIMS SBM, as per the official statement, has an abundance of intelligent faculty members who are renowned in their respective fields and are committed to creating a dynamic learning environment. There are more than 60 faculty members with an eclectic mix of outstanding academic qualifications and industry experience from India and abroad, it added. The faculty also contributes to thought leadership through research and publication in journals of international repute

Dr Ramesh Bhat, Vice-Chancellor, NMIMS, said: “We are delighted to announce registrations for NMIMS’ School of Business Management where we offer powerful learning experiences to nurture responsible leaders with a global perspective. Our MBA programs are thoughtfully designed to prepare leaders with the necessary skills in what we call, the volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) world. This has led to a consistent increase of participation from companies listed in the Fortune 500 list and Nifty 50 during placements.”

Dr Prashant Mishra, Dean, School of Business Management, NMIMS, added: “We at SBM, encourage students to be open to new ideas, experiences, and challenges. Students at NMIMS learn from the best in the field, and are surrounded with the best and the brightest. At SBM we constantly strive to provide the learning environment which helps participants in developing the right sets of skills and competencies so that they can be the agents of transformation as per the need of the future world of business.”