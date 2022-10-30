NMIMS MBA 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply At Nmat.nmims.edu

Image credit: Shutterstock NMIMS MBA 2022 registration will end tomorrow.

NMIMS MBA 2022: The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) MBA admission 2022 registration window will be closed tomorrow, October 31, 2022. Candidates who have completed the NMAT 2022 registration process must complete their NMIMS registration through the official website- nmat.nmims.edu. Candidates need to pay Rs 2600 in online mode in order to complete the registration process.

The NMAT test is mandatory for applying to the NMIMS University programmes of MBA - Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jadcherla (Hyderabad), Navi Mumbai, Indore; MBA HR Mumbai; MBA Business Analytics Mumbai; MBA (Digital Transformation) Mumbai and MBA Pharmaceutical Management Mumbai.

The shortlisting of candidates based on the NMAT sectional and total score will be done. The call letter will be declared on the candidate’s dashboard. Candidates might also need to attend a psychometric test or written analytic test along with a personal Interview. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the application data in terms of academic marks obtained, work experience, marks obtained in NMAT and marks obtained in the second stage of the selection process.

