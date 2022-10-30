NMIMS MBA 2022 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply At Nmat.nmims.edu
NMIMS MBA admission 2022 registration window will be closed tomorrow, October 31. Candidates can register through- nmat.nmims.edu.
NMIMS MBA 2022: The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) MBA admission 2022 registration window will be closed tomorrow, October 31, 2022. Candidates who have completed the NMAT 2022 registration process must complete their NMIMS registration through the official website- nmat.nmims.edu. Candidates need to pay Rs 2600 in online mode in order to complete the registration process.
The NMAT test is mandatory for applying to the NMIMS University programmes of MBA - Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jadcherla (Hyderabad), Navi Mumbai, Indore; MBA HR Mumbai; MBA Business Analytics Mumbai; MBA (Digital Transformation) Mumbai and MBA Pharmaceutical Management Mumbai.
NMIMS MBA 2022 Registration Direct Link
The shortlisting of candidates based on the NMAT sectional and total score will be done. The call letter will be declared on the candidate’s dashboard. Candidates might also need to attend a psychometric test or written analytic test along with a personal Interview. The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of the application data in terms of academic marks obtained, work experience, marks obtained in NMAT and marks obtained in the second stage of the selection process.
NMIMS MBA 2022: Steps To Register Online
- Go to the official website-- nmat.nmims.edu
- Then log in with the GMAC ID and password
- Fill in all the details in the NMIMS registration form and pay the application fees.
- Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout as it may be required for further admission processing.